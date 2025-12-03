NHL Rumors: Nylander Injury, McDavid Irked, & Formenton Offer Sheet

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is concern that William Nylander is not 100% and could be dealing with a lingering issue. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid was quite frustrated after the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Why? Finally, what’s the latest on Quinn Hughes and is there a potential offer sheet possibility for Alex Formenton?

Nylander’s Status Raises Questions

William Nylander has been the Toronto Maple Leafs’ best and most consistent forward this season, but his recent play has sparked some concerns. After missing four games — three due to a lower-body injury and one from illness — the star winger hasn’t looked like himself since returning.

Related: “I’m Doing It”: Scribe on Maple Leafs Trading Future Star in Quinn Hughes Deal

TSN’s Mike Johnson noted Nylander appears to be playing at less than 100%, and footage from practice showed him taking an awkward spill that left him visibly uncomfortable.

In games against Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Florida, Nylander looked hesitant, avoided physical contact, and lacked his usual explosiveness. Nylander said there is “nothing to worry about,” but the Leafs can’t afford for their leading scorer to play hampered.

With 32 points in 22 games, he remains offensively dynamic — but something seems off.

McDavid’s Reluctance to Shoot Becoming a Problem in Edmonton

Connor McDavid was visibly frustrated after the Edmonton Oilers’ 1–0 loss to the Minnesota Wild, a game the Oilers controlled but couldn’t finish. The storyline wasn’t just the shutout — it was McDavid passing up prime scoring opportunities. He seems to have realized it’s an issue that needs to be addressed.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves (not shown) (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Twice he sliced through Minnesota’s defense only to force low-percentage backhand passes to Zach Hyman instead of ripping shots from the slot. Both plays died, and McDavid admitted afterward that the looks the Oilers got may not have been the best Grade-A chances, “but we definitely threw pucks there, had some looks, past some away, myself more than anybody…”

For a player who once scored 64 one season, it’s becoming a narrative that he said he wanted to score more but continually chooses not to shoot the puck. Internally, Oilers management is reportedly frustrated too, unsure how to push their franchise star without stepping on toes. The Oilers need him to take over and score when the moment calls for it. They lost by one goal on Tuesday. McDavid passed up at least two that could have changed the outcome.

Formenton’s Future in Ottawa and the Quinn Hughes Conversation

Former Senators winger Alex Formenton officially missed the deadline to sign and return to NHL play this season, leaving Ottawa in a complicated spot. According to Darren Dreger, the best-case scenario may be Formenton signing an offer sheet this offseason. If it’s under $1 million, the Senators receive no compensation — and they’re reportedly fine with that outcome.

Ottawa could ask the league for permission to renounce his rights entirely, but that requires NHL approval. For now, they retain his rights until July 1, 2027.

Hughes Trade Unlikely This Season?

Elsewhere, speculation around Quinn Hughes continues to swirl. While Darren Dreger calls a trade unlikely this season, insiders believe that if Vancouver falls out of playoff contention, they must at least listen. Hughes has been linked to New Jersey, but the Detroit Red Wings are becoming a more talked-about potential destination. It is believed that Detroit may have more of the pieces needed to entice the Canucks to make a move.

Tyler Seguin Out Long-Term

As per an updated report out of Dallas, Tyler Seguin has an ACL injury and is out long term. That is clearly not good news for the Stars as Seguin is a big part of their offense, having scored 17 points in 27 games this season.