Stars’ Tyler Seguin Expected to Miss Remainder of Season With Torn ACL

The Dallas Stars have announced that forward Tyler Seguin is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Seguin, 33, has already dealt with a serious hip injury that required surgery and caused him to miss the majority of the 2024-25 season. This is just another brutal blow to his career that has been plagued by injuries.

Seguin Expected to be Done for Season

The Stars’ head coach Glen Gulutzan announced Tuesday that Seguin is going to be out several months after he tore his ACL last night against the New York Rangers. The injury happened when he and Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov got tangled up in the first period. He was in so much pain that he needed to be helped off the ice by his teammates.

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin checks the replay screen after he scores the game winning goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cal Petersen (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Sadly, Seguin is now going to be recovering from another injury and will likely miss the rest of the season. He joins Matt Duchene and Lian Bichsel, who are also out of the lineup long-term. The Stars will likely place him on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and will look to fill his void, which isn’t going to be easy with what he brings to the lineup. In 27 games, he had seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points.