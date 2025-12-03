Projected Lineups for Stars vs Devils – 12/3/25

The Dallas Stars take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (17-5-5) at DEVILS (16-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back — Justin Hryckowian — Nathan Bastian
Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Ilya Lybushkin
Kyle Capobianco — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

Seguin, a forward, is likely out for the rest of the season after being injured at 1:44 of the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. … Duchene will miss his 23rd straight game but the center is day to day and progressing “maybe this week better than any other week,” per Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. … Bastian will play for the first time in four games. … Oettinger will start after backing up DeSmith on Tuesday because of an illness.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Dennis Cholowski

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)

Status report:

Pesce, who will miss his 18th straight game, was skating on his own this morning but the defenseman “is not close (to returning) at this point,” per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.

