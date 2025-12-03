Maple Leafs’ Nylander and Berube’s Relationship Isn’t an Issue

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has been a polarizing player since he entered the league. While he’s a highly skilled forward there have been instances where he’s not as consistent with his play without the puck.

Even back when Sheldon Keefe was the head coach of the team, there was a comment about him needing and wanting to be pushed. It feels like Nylander has always been that player that needs to be reminded and pushed in the right direction in order to succeed. That still appears to be the case with current head coach Craig Berube. While tensions may have been noticeable at times during the season, both player and coach understand each other and their relationship is anything but detrimental.

Nylander & Berube’s Relationship is Strong

While it may seem strained or there may be a disconnect at times, the relationship between Nylander and Berube is fine and the respect among both of them is strong.

There has already been plenty of times this season where Berube scolds Nylander for a lack of effort and clearly makes his intentions known that he needs him to be better during the game. A couple of examples were the lack luster effort the team had against the Pittsburgh Penguins last month, where the Maple Leafs battled back down from 3-0 and Nylander had two goals and an assist. More recently against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he had a poor back-check which led to the Zach Werenski goal and Nylander responded by assisting on Easton Cowan’s tying goal and scored the game-winning goal.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s clear that Berube thinks highly of Nylander and always wants to get the best out of him, especially with his play away from the puck. Even during practices, the communication from both player and coach is always evident. In game, while things look heated, they’re at least on the same page in wanting to get results. In a recent interview with The Athletics’ Jonas Siegel, Nylander spoke about that relationship and the common ground they have and even joking with each other.

“He’s very easy to talk to,” Nylander said in Siegel’s interview. “It’s like any coach. Sometimes you butt heads, and you get into it now and then. But that’s different. That’s the hockey part. But he’s also just a regular person that you can talk to about whatever.” (from, ‘William Nylander on Craig Berube, Mitch Marner and thriving in the Maple Leafs spotlight’ The AthleticNHL – 12/2/25)

Related: Pundit Suggests Bizarre Maple Leafs Trade Proposal for Quinn Hughes

No matter how you feel about Nylander’s lack of defensive awareness, he has been one of the players the team has relied on in big situations every game. When he’s called upon, he delivers and Berube has that trust in him that even when he hasn’t been at his best in a game, he will come through. So far this season, he has.

Nylander Huge Key to Success

While the Maple Leafs still need to figure out how to add some top-six help with the absence of Mitch Marner and a multitude of other issues throughout the lineup, it’s evident that Nylander is going to be critical to their success going forward. Despite their inconsistent play in the first two months, Nylander has come as advertised as he continues to lead the team in scoring with 32 points in 22 games.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Coming into the season, I expected a big season for Nylander and he’s definitely on-pace for one of his most productive seasons where he could potentially hit the 100-point mark. He’s making his shots count, averaging his best shooting percentage in his career at 22.9%, which puts him in the 96th percentile in the league according to NHL EDGE. He has looked dangerous when he has the puck as he has really cemented himself as one of the best forwards in the league based on his production alone as he’s 11th in points. Among players with 300 minutes played at five-on-five, he has a high danger goals for percentage of 68.18%, putting him at 24th overall, showing that he can do a lot of damage when he’s on the ice.

Related: Why Maple Leafs Fans Keep Holding Their Breath

With all the negatives that come with Nylander and his lack of effort at times, you can rely on him to produce and be a factor offensively any chance he gets. Just when you think he does something that could be costly, he makes up for it. The response is always key and that is why Berube continues to believe in him the way he does. Even when things may not seem like it based on interactions on the bench.

Yes, it’s not ideal that in his 10th full season that Nylander shouldn’t have to be told to have a better effort on a back check and that he should know what to do by now. However, you can’t argue with the results and while the defensive game continues to be inconsistent, when you need him in a big-time situation, he will respond.

He likes the big stage and he will continue to thrive when it presents itself.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and NHL EDGE.