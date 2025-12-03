Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Flyers – 12/3/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (11-11-4) at FLYERS (14-8-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Josh Norris – Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Josh Doan — Noah Ostlund — Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Colten Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Greenway was one of five players to skate Wednesday morning after not practicing Tuesday. … Kozak, a forward, also skated, along with the three goalies on the roster, Ellis, Luukkonen and Lyon.
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Carl Grundstrom
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Status report:
Ristolainen practiced for the first time since having surgery March 26 to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman is not cleared for contact but is getting closer. … Foerster is expected to be out 2-3 months after the forward was injured during the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. … Grundstrom was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but the forward is not expected to play.
