Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Flyers – 12/3/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (11-11-4) at FLYERS (14-8-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Josh Norris – Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Josh Doan — Noah Ostlund — Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson — Owen Power

Colten Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Greenway was one of five players to skate Wednesday morning after not practicing Tuesday. … Kozak, a forward, also skated, along with the three goalies on the roster, Ellis, Luukkonen and Lyon.

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Status report:

Ristolainen practiced for the first time since having surgery March 26 to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon; Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the defenseman is not cleared for contact but is getting closer. … Foerster is expected to be out 2-3 months after the forward was injured during the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. … Grundstrom was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but the forward is not expected to play.

