Projected Lineups for Jets vs Canadiens – 12/3/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (13-12-0) at CANADIENS (13-9-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Elias Salomonsson

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Luke Schenn, Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

Pionk will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Koepke will play for the first time in five games, and Salomonsson will play his third NHL game after being a healthy scratch the past two.

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Florian Xhekaj — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Jared Davidson

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Latest for THW: