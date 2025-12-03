Projected Lineups for Jets vs Canadiens – 12/3/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (13-12-0) at CANADIENS (13-9-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Elias Salomonsson
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Luke Schenn, Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
Pionk will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Koepke will play for the first time in five games, and Salomonsson will play his third NHL game after being a healthy scratch the past two.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Florian Xhekaj — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Jared Davidson
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.
