Oilers Land Jarry, Dump Skinner in Separate Projected Deals

The speculation has run rampant in recent weeks surrounding the Edmonton Oilers, with fans, pundits, and insiders alike curious if the Oilers were going to make a change between the pipes. There was some speculation from Kevin Weekes that the Oilers were looking at Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins, and before that, there were some who wondered if they had interest in St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Binnington. While the Binnington speculation was shut down by Elliotte Friedman, as was any potential later move, fans continue to wonder about Jarry as a realistic option.

Related: Oilers Reportedly Have Significant Interest in Penguins’ Tristan Jarry

In this article, we will take a look at a couple of projected deals that could lead to the Oilers landing Jarry and making a change between the pipes.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

To be clear, there are no indications that any deal is close between the Oilers and any other team; this is simply a hypothetical idea.

Oilers Dump Skinner to Free Up Cap Space

The first thing the Oilers need to do for this deal to work is trade Skinner to free up some cap space for the move for Jarry. There will be teams who are willing to take him on as a backup goaltender for cheap, and the Oilers might be able to get a late-round pick in return. Moving out his $2.6 million cap hit to any team willing to take it on gives them some more flexibility, and it gives Skinner a fresh start.

Skinner is also a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2025-26 season concludes, so if he doesn’t bounce back, the team that acquires him can let him walk to free agency, but if he finds his game again and can establish some consistency, he could become a solid tandem goaltender and earn a new deal.

The Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators could both benefit from adding a new backup goaltender, and the Anaheim Ducks could be interested in upgrading on Petr Mrazek, and, for a low price, they could be willing to take the risk on him.

Oilers Flip Kulak in Trade Package for Jarry

To make the money work for a Jarry deal, the Oilers would have to part with Brett Kulak. He has struggled to start the season and could benefit from a fresh start. The Oilers have enough depth to replace him if they don’t get a defender in return as well. Realistically, a trade between the two teams looks like the Oilers acquiring Jarry and a mid-round draft pick in exchange for Kulak and a mid-round draft pick.

Based on the fact that Jarry has had some injury issues that have lingered, was placed on waivers and went unclaimed, the Oilers may be able to get a pick upgrade out of this deal. I would assume it wouldn’t be much more than them moving a fifth-round pick for a fourth-round pick in the deal, but it makes sense for both sides.

The Oilers make a change between the pipes and bring in someone who has performed better than Skinner in clutch situations, while bringing in a couple of extra assets and giving Skinner a fresh start. The Penguins add a veteran defender to their lineup and get out from under the Jarry contract, which is believed to be something they have been trying to do for a little while now.

Jarry previously played for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL), so it would be no surprise if, eventually, the Oilers checked in on him. He would be comfortable in Edmonton already, and the Oilers could feel good about bringing someone in who has had experience in one of the largest markets already.

Some fans wonder if this would be a lateral move, as Jarry’s injury issues may be too risky for the Oilers to take a chance on, and they may wait and see what becomes available to them next offseason, or even at the 2026 Trade Deadline.

Either way, this proposed idea makes sense for both teams. If the Oilers continue to have consistency issues in net, they may not have a choice but to make a lateral move. Time will tell what happens, but as of right now, they seem comfortable moving forward with the tandem of Skinner and Calvin Pickard.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.