Canadiens Prospects Who Could Participate in the 2026 World Junior Championship

The World Junior Championship is always one of the most exciting events on the hockey calendar. For NHL teams, it’s also a chance to evaluate their top prospects under pressure, in high-intensity games against their own age group. The Montreal Canadiens often send a good mix of players, and this year should be no different. With the tournament approaching, several Habs prospects are pushing hard to make their respective national teams. Some are close to locks, others will need exceptional showings in December, but all of them have a real chance to wear their nation’s colours on the biggest junior stage.

Canada

Canada’s roster is always the hardest to crack, and competition this year is no different. Still, Michael Hage has put himself in a position where leaving him off the team would be hard to justify. The Michigan Wolverines forward is off to a brilliant start with 10 goals and 16 assists in 18 games in the NCAA, showing poise with the puck, elite play-driving ability, and the kind of offensive instincts that separate top prospects from the rest. Hage has been consistent, productive, and impactful every game, traits Hockey Canada values highly. His pace, skill, and maturity should make him a lock for Team Canada.

Michael Hage, Michigan Wolverines (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

On the blue line, Owen Protz is more of a bubble player, but he shouldn’t be overlooked. His path is tougher simply because Canada is deep and usually favours mobile, puck-moving defencemen. Still, Protz brings attributes many teams want at a short tournament: size, stability, and the ability to shut things down when the game tightens. His defensive presence, physicality, and simple but reliable game could make him an appealing option if Canada wants to balance its roster with a big-bodied, stay-at-home presence. He may not have the inside track, but he will push hard and could surprise if he impresses at camp.

USA

For the United States, the Canadiens’ most likely representative is LJ Mooney, who is building a strong freshman season with the University of Minnesota. The forward has collected four goals and nine assists in 17 games, showing improved playmaking and a willingness to battle for pucks in the offensive zone.

Mooney’s biggest strength is his ability to generate scoring chances by driving play wide and attacking defenders with speed. USA Hockey likes players who can push the pace, and Mooney fits that identity. He isn’t a lock. Team USA’s depth is solid, but he is firmly in the discussion, especially if he has a good camp.

Finland

Among all Canadiens prospects internationally, Aatos Koivu might be the most underrated, and this could be his breakout moment. Koivu had a strong Summer Showcase with six goals and an assist in five games, standing out with smart two-way play, strong positioning, and the ability to impact games while also dominating offensively. Finland often values tactical precision and defensive reliability, which plays directly into his strengths.

Koivu reads plays early, supports his defencemen well, and makes high-percentage decisions in transition. His calmness under pressure makes him a perfect fit for Team Finland’s system. Barring an unexpected setback, Koivu should be part of Finland’s final World Junior roster and could play important minutes.

A Missed Opportunity

Finally, Alexander Zharovsky deserves mention, even though he won’t be able to participate. Under normal circumstances, he likely would have been a big piece of Russia’s World Junior squad. His combination of size, talent, and smart puck-movement would have made him one of their more dependable young forwards. Zharovsky’s development continues overseas, but the ongoing Russian ban prevents him from competing in IIHF tournaments. It’s an unfortunate situation for him and for hockey fans who would have liked to see how he compares to the world’s best at his age.

This year’s World Junior Championship could feature multiple Canadiens prospects, each representing a different country and showcasing a different part of Montreal’s future. Hage is building a strong case to be one of Canada’s offensive leaders, Mooney is pushing to crack a fast, skilled American lineup, and Koivu appears set to anchor an important two-way role for Finland. Meanwhile, Zharovsky remains an intriguing talent who unfortunately won’t get his opportunity this year due to circumstances beyond his control. For the Canadiens organization, these tournaments offer a glimpse of what’s coming next. And based on how these prospects are developing, the future continues to look brighter.