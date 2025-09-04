Canadiens’ Prospect Owen Protz Could Open Eyes in 2025-26

Every year at Canada’s World Junior Summer Camp, there are a few players who sneak onto the roster and raise eyebrows. While most of the headlines go to first-round picks and top-end talent, sometimes it’s the quieter names that make the biggest impression.

This summer, one of those names was Owen Protz. Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Protz isn’t the kind of defenceman who lights up highlight reels. Instead, he plays a physical, steady, and reliable game, the type that doesn’t always get noticed, but wins over coaches. With his invitation to the showcase, Protz has already proven he belongs in the conversation, and the 2025-26 season could be the season he forces people to pay closer attention.

Overview

The Canadiens called Protz’s name in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, pick 102 overall. The Brantford Bulldogs defenceman wasn’t generating major buzz, but Montreal’s scouting staff believed in his potential. A year later, it’s easier to see why.

Protz posted 32 points in 67 games with Brantford last season, a solid output for a player whose primary focus is defence. At 6-foot-2, the left-shot blueliner uses his frame effectively, closing gaps and clearing traffic in front of the net. He isn’t flashy, but he plays a smart, calculated game that relies on strong positioning and physicality.

Owen Protz, Brantford Bulldogs (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

Unlike some of Montreal’s more high-profile young defencemen, Protz doesn’t aim to show flashes with offensive flair. His strength lies in being dependable and making the right play under pressure. That steady presence has become his calling card, and it’s starting to earn him recognition beyond the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

A Surprise Invite

Hockey Canada’s Summer Camp roster was filled with familiar names: high draft picks, future stars like Gavin McKenna and Zayne Parekh, and top-end prospects. Then there was Protz, a fourth-round pick who earned his spot the hard way. His inclusion may have surprised some, but it highlighted the respect he’s gaining for his consistency and willingness to do the dirty work.

Protz isn’t afraid to throw his weight around, and his physical game is one of his biggest strengths. He leans on opponents, battles in the corners, and makes life difficult for net-front forwards. While he doesn’t pile up points, his impact is felt in the way he shuts down plays and disrupts opponents’ rhythm.

What makes him stand out is his balance. He skates well, makes a good first pass, and knows when to join the rush. His game isn’t about flash, but about small, effective details that coaches notice. That’s likely what earned him his invitation and what could keep him in the mix moving forward.

A Chance to Make It Special

Being part of the Summer Camp was already an achievement, but Protz has the opportunity to make 2025-26 a defining season. With a strong start in Brantford, he could earn another call this winter for Canada’s final World Junior camp.

Cracking Team Canada’s lineup is never easy, especially on defence, but Protz has a profile coaches often value. He doesn’t need to be a star; he just needs to show he can handle a depth role, kill penalties, and bring stability. Canada has relied on players like him in past tournaments, physical, steady blueliners who let the offensive stars shine.

For Protz, this season will be about proving he’s more than a safe pick. If he builds on last season’s 32-point campaign while showing steady defensive growth, he could cement his reputation as a prospect on the rise. The Canadiens’ system is full of exciting young defencemen, but few match his mix of size, toughness, and balance. That uniqueness could help him stand out over time.

This season also represents an opportunity to shed the label of “mid-round pick” and redefine expectations. With international recognition within reach and a bigger role awaiting him in Brantford, Protz has a chance to raise his stock significantly.

He may never command headlines like Montreal’s flashier prospects, but that doesn’t mean his impact will be any less important. Every successful team needs defenders who bring reliability, strength, and composure when it matters most. Protz has the tools to become that player, and this season could be when he starts proving it.