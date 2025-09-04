Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Timo Meier

With the dog days of the offseason finally in the rearview, the New Jersey Devils are set to begin an action-packed 2025-26 season. Following a disappointing first-round playoff exit, fans are anxious to see whether the group can bounce back with a strong performance. Will they make a deeper postseason run, or will previous shortcomings come back with a vengeance? As the countdown to puck drop continues, this series will serve as a deep dive into the storylines behind each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment of previews highlights Timo Meier, a crucial part of New Jersey’s top-six forward group.

Timo Meier: At a Glance

Drafted: 9th Overall (1st Round) by the San Jose Sharks in 2015

Contract Status: Year three of eight, $8.8 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: 26 goals, 27 assists (53 points in 80 games)

Career Stats: 217 goals, 218 assists (435 points in 621 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Last season marked the most games Meier has played since 2017-18 with the Sharks. He suffered a multitude of injuries two seasons ago, playing through both an oblique and a double MCL injury. He also opted for an elective arthroscopic shoulder surgery at the end of the 2023-24 season. After a full offseason to recover, many believed that his game would take one step further the following season. And for the most part, Meier delivered early on. Earning 12 points in 13 games during the month of October, it appeared that “Meier Madness” might come early for a change.

However, after his initial high point pace, Meier’s offensive contributions plateaued, with a scoring touch that came and went as the season progressed. In fact, his .66 point-per-game average was the lowest it’s been since 2020-21. Not to say that Meier had a disappointing season, by any means. He still finished with 26 goals and 27 assists, marking his third consecutive season surpassing the 50-point threshold and fourth straight 20-goal campaign. Compared to the rest of the club, he ranked third in goals and fourth in points, but fired the team’s highest number of shots on goal (239).

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the second half of the 2024-25 season, his game appeared more complete, making up for his scoreless droughts with an uptick in goals. He spent the highest amount of ice time on a line with Nico Hischier and had the most success with Dawson Mercer on the left wing. According to MoneyPuck, this trio had a 69.2 goals percentage, with an average of just .91 goals against per 60 minutes (GA/60).

Meier’s speed and tenacity also played an instrumental role in the Devils’ final playoff push. Throughout March and April, Meier scored 11 goals, rounding out the season with a total of 53 points. He managed two goals and two assists in Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but still ranked below the 50th percentile in key areas, including offensive zone time and shooting percentage. But even after the Devils were eliminated, his hot streak continued. Meier had an impressive performance at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, boasting a point-per-game pace during the tournament. He was also named to the preliminary roster for Team Switzerland at the 2026 Olympics. Meaning, Meier’s best could be yet to come, both on the Devils and on an international stage.

Meier’s 2025-26 Expectations

Meier’s main focus heading into the upcoming season should be consistency. This marks the third season in his eight-year, $70.4 million deal, so it’s high time that he puts his best foot forward and returns to his 60-70 point range. Based on his previous seasons with the Sharks, there’s no reason that he couldn’t surpass the 30-goal mark in 2025-26, so long as he stays healthy.

Numerous aspects of his game have been on the rise, and it’s clear that Meier has become a more well-rounded player under the guidance of head coach Sheldon Keefe. His size and skating ability make him incredibly difficult to play against, which partly makes up for his inconsistent scoring.

He has even shown major defensive improvement over the last three seasons. Not only was Meier on the ice for 28 fewer goals against than in 2023-24, but he also blocked 65 shots, a 54.76% increase from the season prior. Meier has been on the ice for 43.1% fewer goals against in 5-on-5 scenarios, finishing last season with 15.24 fewer than his expected goals against total (xGA), according to Natural Stat Trick. If he can keep honing his defensive responsibility this season, Meier will become an even more valuable two-way winger.

Another area he continues to improve in is the power play. His shots, Fenwick, and goals for percentages have been on the rise since 2023-24, but he has excelled in high-danger scoring scenarios in particular. Meier was present for a total of 12 high-danger power-play goals, and his on-ice stats included 93.1% high-danger scoring chances for (HDCF%). Both his speed and strength make it easy for him to maneuver around the crease, handling rebounds and creating more scoring chances in front of the net. He did this particularly well alongside Mercer, who he spent the most power-play ice time with. This season, Meier will likely remain on the second power-play unit, balancing out the Devils’ offensive power on the man advantage.

Meier has a critical role leading into the 2025-26 season, as a member of the Devils’ core forwards. He has already proven that he can step up and shoulder more offensive burden in times of need. Regardless, the team needs nothing short of his best, and only time will tell if he can deliver.