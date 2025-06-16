Devils’ Hischier, Meier, & Siegenthaler Named to Switzerland’s Preliminary 2026 Olympics Roster

On Monday morning, Team Switzerland announced the first six players who made the preliminary roster for the 2026 Olympics. This marks the first time that NHL players will be able to participate since 2014, and the remainder of Switzerland’s roster will be announced later this year.

Unsurprisingly, the New Jersey Devils’ “Swiss Trio” made the cut. Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler will represent their home country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

All three players are coming off strong performances at the 2025 IIHF World Championships, where Switzerland took home silver for the second year in a row. Hischier, Meier, and Siegenthaler have all shone on the international stage, and the Olympics are another opportunity to showcase their talent.

Switzerland feeling quite devilish this morning. pic.twitter.com/AwoVu5jAk8 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 16, 2025

Hischier was initially named team captain at Worlds, playing just four games before sustaining a muscle injury. However, he did manage two goals and one assist before being sidelined for the remainder of the tournament. He had a standout season in New Jersey, with a career high in both goals (35) and power-play points (29).

Meier also had a phenomenal NHL season, with his fourth consecutive 20-goal campaign. He also earned four points across five games in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. At Worlds, Meier averaged one point and 2.3 shots on goal per game, notching three goals and seven assists.he

Siegenthaler missed a significant portion of the season after sustaining a lower-body injury in February. However, he returned to the lineup during the playoffs, even recording 32:27 in ice time during their 5-4 double overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. While representing Switzerland this year, he recorded one goal and three assists, serving as a strong shutdown defenseman.

There’s no doubt that Team Switzerland is in good hands, and Devils fans should be excited to watch the “Swiss Trio” in action next year.