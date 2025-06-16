From Agitator to Answer? What Marchand Could Mean for the Maple Leafs

In a calm and analytic on-air discussion, Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne, co-hosts of Real Kyper & Bourne, tackled the hypothetical but intriguing idea of Brad Marchand joining the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two veteran insiders explored the on-ice and off-ice ripple effects of adding one of the NHL’s most notorious agitators and emotionally charged leaders to a team that has long been accused of lacking postseason bite.

Could Marchand Be the Emotional Catalyst the Maple Leafs Need?

At 37, Marchand is deep into the back nine of his career. But if the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is any indication, he’s not slowing down. For the Maple Leafs, who have struggled to translate regular-season skill into postseason success, the question isn’t just about what Marchand can do on the ice. It’s about the emotional and cultural impact he could bring to a dressing room that seems perpetually stuck between talent and tenacity.

Kypreos: The Maple Leafs Need What Marchand Represents

For Kypreos, there’s one key reason Marchand would help the Maple Leafs. “The reason I link him more to Toronto than anywhere else is because they need those intangibles off the ice to bring a team together.”

Kypreos believes Marchand could offer something beyond goals and assists: emotional glue. With Brendan Shanahan having tried to build culture through stability and familiarity, Kypreos argues it might be time to bring in someone who demands more from teammates and won’t let the team go quiet in big moments.

Bourne: Marchand Brings the Energy Mitch Marner Might Leave Behind

Bourne agreed, and then noted one side of the potential absence of Mitch Marner when he noted: “By all accounts, Mitch Marner is one of the guys who brings energy behind the scenes… if that energy is gone, Marchand is a guy who picks it up.”

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after making the game-winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during double overtime in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Bourne ties this potential acquisition to the possibility of losing Marner, who is known as a behind-the-scenes glue guy. Marchand isn’t just an agitator—he’s also a leader in team rituals, locker room energy, and bonding routines. In other words, he brings identity. He’s one of those guys you love on your team but hate when he’s on the opposition.

Kypreos: Marchand Is a “Drag-You-Into-the-Fight” Guy

As Kypreos noted, Marchand is “another guy that will drag people into the fight. Who needs that more than Matthews and Nylander?” He gives his teammates no choice but to step up, and the Maple Leafs need that.

This is where the emotional value of Marchand hits home. Kypreos frames Marchand as someone who won’t let players skate through the postseason in neutral. With Matthews and Nylander locked in long-term, adding a teammate who elevates the group’s intensity—without needing to drop the gloves—could change the temperature in playoff games.

Bourne: Players Like Marchand Thrive with the Right Surroundings

Then, Bourne asked the tricky question using the Panthers’ Sam Bennett as an example: “If Sam Bennett goes to the Ducks or Columbus, he doesn’t move the needle the way he does on a team like Florida… the same goes for Marchand.”

Could Brad Marchand positively impact Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs?

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bourne makes a subtle but crucial point: Marchand needs a strong supporting cast to be effective. If he is the emotional catalyst, he also needs others to answer the bell. Bourne believes Marchand could still thrive in Toronto—if enough “dogs” are around to back him up.

Bourne didn’t ask the question that underlies all the conversation: Is Marchand the kind of player who, even at 37, can change the Maple Leafs’ culture? While the two analysts don’t have a definitive answer, they certainly hint that they believe he is.

What Would Marchand’s Fit Look Like in Toronto?

Marchand in blue and white? It would be a jarring sight for longtime fans, but perhaps exactly what this team needs. He wouldn’t just be a pest on the ice; he’d bring structure to chaos, leadership by example, and a willingness to stir the pot when things get stale. The Maple Leafs have been searching for their identity in the postseason. Whether you love or hate him, Marchand never has that problem.

Watching Marchand play, the bottom line is that he brings huge energy to a game. He beats everyone to the puck and is skilled when he gets it. That is something the Maple Leafs could use: someone who dares the rest of the team, by following his example, to step up or sit down.