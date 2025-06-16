What the Oilers Must Fix to Force Game 7

As the Edmonton Oilers face elimination again, the Hockey Night in Canada panel—Ron MacLean, Kelly Hrudey, and Kevin Bieksa—offered a compelling breakdown of what the team must do to survive Game 6. With their backs against the wall, the Oilers are one loss away from seeing the Panthers hoist the Cup on their home ice.

If Edmonton wants to extend the series and bring it back to Rogers Place for a decisive Game 7, they’ll need to play with urgency, grit, and belief. The panel didn’t sugarcoat it: it’s not about being perfect, but about playing with purpose.

The Oilers Need to Stop Circling the Storm: Get to the Inside

Bieksa, known for his blunt and colorful analysis, compared the Oilers’ Game 5 approach to their unusual flight path into Florida—a long, curved route to avoid bad weather.

“They stayed on the outside to avoid the inside weather,” Bieksa said, describing the Oilers’ tendency to play on the perimeter. “But the playoffs are about going into the storm, not avoiding it.”

He argued that Edmonton’s strength lies in using its speed and skill through the middle of the ice, not around it. The Oilers have the talent to dominate in high-danger areas, but they failed to assert themselves where it matters most. If they continue to play safe and skirt the hard areas, they’re giving Florida exactly what they want.

A Better Oilers’ Start Is Non-Negotiable

MacLean focused on Edmonton’s pattern of poor starts throughout the series. He noted that the Oilers have allowed two or more goals in the first period in five of the six games. In a close-out scenario, that isn’t survivable.

“You’re just not going to win Game 6 if you fall behind again,” Hrudey responded. “Florida knows how to protect a lead.”

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Hrudey emphasized the need for a full, 60-minute effort that starts at puck drop. Falling behind early hands the momentum and psychological edge to a Panthers team that thrives in tight-checking, low-risk hockey once they get ahead.

The Oilers Need to Play Physically—Without Fear of Penalties

Both Bieksa and Hrudey addressed a notable drop in physicality from Edmonton. Earlier in the playoffs, the Oilers were among the most aggressive teams, led by Zach Hyman, who had more than 100 hits. Since Hyman’s injury, they’ve pulled back, seemingly afraid of giving Florida power-play opportunities.

Bieksa acknowledged the hesitancy: “They’re afraid of taking penalties, especially with the power play not scoring.”

But playoff hockey punishes passivity. The Oilers must finish checks, win puck battles, and take calculated risks. That doesn’t mean reckless penalties—it means not flinching in the face of contact.

Skinner Doesn’t Have to Steal the Game—Hold the Fort

While goaltending has been under a microscope, Hrudey made a grounded point: Stuart Skinner doesn’t have to be superhuman in Game 6. “He doesn’t need the game of his life—but he has to play to his level.” If not, the series won’t get this back to Edmonton.

Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during the first period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

That means no early soft goals, reasonable rebound control, and calm under pressure. With Florida known for capitalizing on broken plays, Skinner’s poise will be critical in maintaining confidence throughout the lineup.

Beyond the Xs and Os: The Power of a Safe Room

MacLean added a reflective, emotional dimension to the conversation, turning the spotlight on the team behind the team: the equipment managers and trainers. Bieksa shared a story about Patty O’Neil, the longtime NHL equipment man who once pulled him aside to offer tough but kind advice.

The message? The guys behind the scenes for each team create an environment where people can breathe, even under pressure. These spaces—medical rooms, locker rooms, equipment bays—are often where players reset emotionally. All three analysts reminded viewers that the equipment managers’ emotional stability can be the difference between panic and poise.

For the Oilers, No More Fear, No More Waiting

The Oilers didn’t come this far to play scared. If they want to return this series to Edmonton, they must abandon tentative play, attack the middle, hit with purpose, and stay composed in the net. It’s not just about systems, heart, presence, and refusing to let someone else lift the Cup.

If they can do that, Game 7 is on the table. If not, the summer starts early.