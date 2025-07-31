4 Canadiens Prospects Who Can Surprise This Season

As the Montreal Canadiens prepare to open training camp, most of the attention will understandably fall on the high-profile names: Ivan Demidov, David Reinbacher, Lane Hutson, and, of course, returning veterans like Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. But every camp brings its surprises, players who arrive without fanfare and suddenly make a strong case for themselves. Just last year, it was fifth-round pick forward Tyler Thorpe who unexpectedly earned recognition after impressing with his size and work ethic.

This year, several prospects are entering camp with a chance to shake things up. While none of them are expected to crack the opening night roster, a strong showing could earn them a longer look, or even put pressure on management to keep them around. Whether it’s a standout performance in scrimmages, an unexpected connection with linemates, or a display of maturity and grit, surprises happen, and the following four players could be next in line.

Sean Farrell

When Sean Farrell was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, there were not many expectations. He’s now a forward with a high IQ with vision, creativity, and playmaking ability. After a stellar college career at Harvard, expectations rose even higher.

However, what Farrell did after a slow start to the American Hockey League (AHL) season in 2024-25 shouldn’t be ignored. He quietly put up solid numbers, regained his confidence, and was one of the Rocket’s most consistent offensive contributors down the stretch. The timing couldn’t be better.

Farrell is now waiver-eligible, meaning the Canadiens can’t simply send him to Laval without exposing him to the rest of the league. For a team that’s in the middle of a rebuild and values its young assets, losing a 23-year-old forward with NHL experience for nothing would be tough to swallow.

That pressure could work in Farrell’s favour. If he performs well in training camp, the Habs may be forced to give him a roster spot, even if it comes at the expense of a more veteran presence.

Florian Xhekaj

Florian Xhekaj, Arber’s younger brother, brings grit and physicality, two things that were missing last season for Montreal. Selected in the fourth round in 2023, Florian was seen as a long-term project, but his rookie pro season in Laval may have accelerated that timeline.

Florian Xhekaj, Montreal Canadiens (Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

He embraced the AHL grind and posted a respectable rookie campaign, notching 24 goals and playing with a level of intensity few expected. He stood out for his board battles, fearlessness, and willingness to get under opponents’ skin. At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, he brings size and sandpaper, two attributes the Canadiens’ bottom six could always use more of.

With players like Michael Pezzetta and Joel Armia gone, there could be an opening on the fourth line if someone brings enough grit and energy to force the issue. Florian may not have the polish or offensive upside to stick full-time just yet, but he’s the kind of player who can make an impression in camp and become a fan favourite almost instantly.

Vinzenz Rohrer

Not every player comes into camp with recent buzz, but Vinzenz Rohrer does, and rightfully so. The speedy Austrian winger was one of the standout performers for his national team at the 2025 World Championship, recording six points in eight games and helping Austria pull off some surprising upsets. It was a solid moment for Rohrer, whose game seems to be rounding out at the perfect time.

Rohrer’s style is built for speed, relentless forechecking, and a knack for finding pucks in tight spaces. He plays with pace and energy, and he doesn’t shy away from battles. After a solid season in Switzerland’s top league, Rohrer now enters Canadiens camp with one key caveat: it’s NHL or back in Zurich.

That ultimatum could create urgency for both Rohrer and management. If he shows up and plays like his hair’s on fire, the way he did on the international stage, he could make a name for himself. Montreal’s bottom six could always use more speed and penalty-killing prowess. While he’s unlikely to make the team out of camp, a strong preseason could at least keep his name in conversations for the future.

Owen Protz

When it comes to long shots, Owen Protz may be the most intriguing of all. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing over 210 pounds, Protz brings something the Canadiens don’t have much of on the blue line: size and physicality. Drafted in the fourth round in 2024, Protz was considered a project, but a physical one with NHL traits.

Related: 4 Canadiens Prospects Competing at World Junior Summer Showcase

The Canadiens have built a young, mobile, and skilled defence corps. Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Noah Dobson, and Mike Matheson all play with tempo and smarts. But what if they need a wrecking ball? What if someone like Arber Xhekaj goes down? What if there’s a need to send a message against teams that play heavy?

Protz may not be NHL-ready, but training camp is the ideal environment for a player like him to overachieve. He’ll come in with zero pressure, plenty of adrenaline, and every reason to throw his weight around. If he can simplify his game, show poise under pressure, and make life miserable for opposing forwards in camp scrimmages, he could earn himself a longer look than anyone anticipated.

Will Farrell, Xhekaj, Rohrer, or Protz make the Canadiens’ opening night roster? Probably not, unless injuries pile up, or they perform at an utterly elite level. But that’s not the only measure of success in training camp.

Just like Thorpe last year, players can change their trajectory in a few short weeks. They can raise eyebrows, earn praise from coaches, and create a narrative that follows them into the regular season and beyond. Sometimes, the surprise isn’t a roster spot, it’s an invitation to stick around, an NHL debut later in the year, or a mental note in the coach’s mind that says, ‘We’ve got something here.’