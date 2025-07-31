What the Rangers Are Getting From 3rd Round Pick Sean Barnhill

The New York Rangers selected defenseman Sean Barnhill with the 70th overall selection in the third round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Barnhill is a right-shot defenseman with size and mobility. He spent his draft year with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, where he had 12 points in 54 games and one point in seven playoff games. Throughout the season, Barnhill’s confidence with the puck grew, which allowed him to become a more assertive presence on both sides of the ice. He is a very raw prospect, but the tools are there, and his development curve is trending in the right direction.

For the Rangers, this pick reflects an organizational need. Their prospect pool on the blue line is not strong, and it was a huge issue at the pro level last season. Barnhill is nowhere near a finished product, but he has the upside to become a valuable piece on the Rangers’ blue line.

Risk, Reward, and Raw Skill

Offensively, Barnhill is still figuring things out. He’s willing to activate and make plays with the puck, but his reads are inconsistent. At times, he forces low-percentage plays or rushes decisions under pressure. The skill is there; he’s shown the ability to handle the puck in motion and make plays through traffic, but the execution doesn’t always match the intent. Right now, his offensive game is raw and unpredictable, but it’s something to monitor as he gains experience and settles into a more structured role.

What stands out is how often Barnhill tries to impact the game. He wants the puck, he wants to be involved, and he’s not afraid to take initiative. That mindset, while risky at times, is also what gives him a real ceiling if things come together. He’s not going to carry a power play, but if he can clean up his decisions and tighten his game, there’s a path for him to contribute at both ends of the ice.

A Worthwhile Swing for the Rangers

Barnhill’s projection is going to depend on how much he can tighten the details. The tools are clear; he skates well, has good length, and plays with confidence, but there are stretches where he loses his structure. Gap control, defensive reads, and puck management all need work. That’s not unusual for a third-round pick, especially one who plays an active style. The foundation is solid, but he’ll need time and reps to round out the edges of his game.

For the Rangers, it’s a swing worth taking. Their defensive pipeline needs help, and Barnhill gives them a shot at developing a right-shot defenseman with legitimate upside. Not only does the pipeline need help, but the Rangers’ defense, consisting of players like Carson Soucy and Urho Vaakanainen, needs a lot of help. If the details come along, he could become a dependable piece on a second or third pairing. If not, the floor is still there for him to play a depth role. Either way, it’s the kind of pick the organization should be making more often.

What Barnhill Could Become

The Rangers didn’t take Barnhill because he’s a finished product. They took him because he brings traits the organization needs more of: mobility, confidence, and defensive upside on the right side. He’s going to take time, and there will be mistakes along the way, but that’s part of the process with a player like this. You don’t draft him for what he is now. You draft him for what he could become.

If Barnhill’s development continues on the same trajectory, there’s a real chance he works his way into the NHL. The Rangers need to start building from within on the blue line, and this is the kind of player who could help change that if things go right. It won’t happen overnight, but there’s a path here, and it’s one worth watching.