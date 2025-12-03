Pundit Suggests Bizarre Maple Leafs Trade Proposal for Quinn Hughes

There have been some interesting theoretical trades tossed around this season, and nobody has been more fun to follow than Vancouver Canucks’ superstar defender Quinn Hughes. While there is no official report connecting him to any other team, fans are wondering if the Canucks would be willing to trade him before they lose him for nothing, assuming he isn’t interested in extending long-term with them.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report, written by Hannah Stuart, a bizarre trade proposal was suggested involving the Toronto Maple Leafs. While they may not be the first team that comes to mind as a potential trade destination, bringing him in could be a huge piece to their puzzle as they try to end their long championship drought, having not won a Stanley Cup since 1967.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

The proposed trade sees the Canucks acquiring Hughes in a one-for-one deal for forward Matthew Knies. While Knies is a very strong forward and has been a huge part of the Maple Leafs’ success over the past couple of seasons, and seems to be a huge part of their future as well, this deal was perceived as one-sided by the majority of fans, and rightfully so.

“I’m going to be very upfront here,” Stuart writes. She explained, “I don’t think either team should make this trade; I think both teams should keep their respective players. But you and I both have to admit that, given what we’ve seen NHL general managers do, it feels far too plausible. Given how talented Matthew Knies is, his youth, and their cap hits being fairly close, I can see GMJR agreeing to make this trade a one-for-one rather than doing the calculus to bring in extra assets.”

The truth is, she has a point. There have been some insane deals pulled off in the past, including the Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson trade she referenced in her article, but this deal might be a bit too far-fetched. Stuart did mention that the Canucks likely look to replace Hughes in free agency if they make this move, but the reality is, there aren’t many options who would be a valuable replacement.

It’s bizarre, but it’s the kind of fun proposal that will get fans talking, even if it isn’t going to happen. Realistically, if the Maple Leafs wanted to acquire Hughes, Knies would have to be part of any return, but it would cost a lot more, I would think.

What Would a Maple Leafs Trade for Hughes Actually Look Like?

It’s tough to try and match the value for a player of Hughes’ caliber, but let’s give it a shot.

The Canucks would want a defender back and would likely be interested in young players and future draft capital. Realistically, the Canucks would likely ask for Knies, Ben Danford, Nick Robertson, their 2028 first-round pick, their 2027 second-round pick, and their 2029 second-round pick.

Of course, if you’re a Canucks fan, that package likely still isn’t enough. However, if they have to choose between getting as much as they can in return or letting him go for nothing, they will be trying to bring back as large a trade package as possible.

At the end of the day, this is all simply speculation. As of this moment, Hughes seems focused on helping the Canucks get into the playoff picture, rather than thinking about where his next home is or what he will make on his next contract.

