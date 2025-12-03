Flames News & Rumours: Cooley, Coleman, Conroy & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Devin Cooley has earned himself significantly more playing time as of late. In other news, Blake Coleman opened up about the trade speculation he and a number of other veterans are facing as of late. Meanwhile, general manager (GM) Craig Conroy and others from his staff were rewarded with two-year contract extensions last week.

Cooley Getting Big Opportunity

After plenty of question marks facing him entering the 2025-26 season, Devin Cooley has quickly proven he’s an NHL calibre netminder. Through 11 appearances thus far, he’s posted a phenomenal 2.17 goals against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%).

Cooley’s great start has helped him get plenty of playing time as of late, having started five of the Flames’ last seven games. He’s helped his team pick up seven points in those five games, which is quite impressive given that the opponents included the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, and Carolina Hurricanes.

The reason for Cooley’s increased playing time has been due to not only his great play, but the struggles of Dustin Wolf. The 24-year-old appears to be going through a sophomore slump in 2025-26, as he’s posted a disappointing 3.17 GAA along with a .890 SV%. He will take back over starting duties at some point, but it’s been fantastic to see that Cooley can be relied upon when Wolf hits a bit of a speedbump.

Coleman Admits He Tears Trade Chatter

With the Flames well outside the playoff picture, there has been plenty of speculation about the future of some of their veterans including Rasmus Andersson, Nazem Kadri, and Blake Coleman. All three players would net solid returns for Conroy, and could help speed up the rebuild. It remains to be seen if any are shipped out, but Coleman had no problem being honest when it comes to the outside noise.

“You hear it, obviously, but I think that’s just part of the job,” Coleman said to Postmedia’s Wes Gilbertson. “You put yourselves in this kind of situation [with a poor start]. There’s really not a name I haven’t heard. Yeah, some go through out more than others obviously. Thankfully, I guess, I learned a lesson early in the league that anything can happen on any day. I was in New Jersey and they told me that I was going to be part of the core and the future, and two weeks later I was traded.”

Coleman, who boasts two Stanley Cup championships, would be a player many contenders around the league would be interested in adding. The 34-year-old has managed eight goals and 11 points through 27 outings this season.

Flames Extend Several Management Members

Though agreements were reportedly in place before the 2025-26 season began, the Flames announced last week that GM Craig Conroy, as well as assistant GMs Dave Nonis and Brad Pascall, have all signed two-year contract extensions that will continue through the 2027-28 season.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this hockey club,” said Conroy. “We have made important strides the last two years, and I believe in the culture of this team. We are excited about the future, and we are all committed to do everything we can to bring success to this franchise.”

Also receiving a two-year extension was Flames president of hockey operations Don Maloney. Like the other three mentioned, his contract will also carry through the 2027-28 season.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames are now returning home after what was a five-game road trip. Their first game at the Saddledome will come on Thursday versus the Minnesota Wild, before ending their week with a Saturday night tilt against the Utah Mammoth. They will continue their four-game home swing into next week with games against the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings.