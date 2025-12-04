Can the Flyers Acquire Quinn Hughes While Keeping Porter Martone & Matvei Michkov?

For the past few seasons, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes has been among the best in the business. Averaging 91 points per 82 games since 2023–24 with a Norris Trophy win and subsequent nomination under his belt, that much is indisputable. However, he might be on the trade market.

The Canucks’ 10–14–3 record has them one point shy of dead last in the NHL. With Hughes eligible for unrestricted free agency in two summers, and a rebuild being a waste of his time, the 26-year-old holds all the leverage. This bubble could burst.

The Philadelphia Flyers are one of the lucky teams in the rumor mill for the superstar blueliner. That’s spearheaded by the relationship between Hughes and head coach Rick Tocchet, who meshed well together in Vancouver.

Logic would suggest that a deal involves Porter Martone or Matvei Michkov. It’d be a pretty penny, to the point of arguably not being worth it for Philadelphia, but we’re talking about an in-his-prime Hall of Famer here. The ask should be high.

But according to a recent piece by Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, those two are off the table entirely. A Hughes trade to the Flyers, per his sources, would not involve either Martone or Michkov.

That begs the question: What would a Hughes trade look like without Martone or Michkov? Can it reasonably be done?

Assessing Canucks’ Leverage

The Canucks should, in theory, have all the leverage. But it’s a little more complicated than that, assuming Hughes isn’t willing to extend in Vancouver.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hughes controls his own destiny here. Let’s say the Colorado Avalanche want his services, but he doesn’t want to sign there long-term. That’d mean they’re paying for about a season and a half of the superstar defenseman, which would limit the Canucks’ return.

Therefore, only a few teams are truly “in” on Hughes (and the Flyers are one of them—this is confirmed). Vancouver would still have a lot of leverage, able to command a ludicrous package, but a trade may not involve Martone or Michkov—they’d almost be obliged to accept if it did.

What the Flyers Have to Offer

Apart from Martone and Michkov, what do the Flyers have to offer? Let’s take a look.

Between 2026 and 2028, the Flyers have four first-round draft picks, three second-rounders, and four third-rounders. Prospect-wise, a pool of Oliver Bonk, Jett Luchanko, Jack Murtagh, Jack Nesbitt, Shane Vansaghi, and a few other intriguing names should draw some interest.

The Canucks would also probably be looking for immediate NHL talent, particularly in their top six. Given the Flyers’ excess of wingers, Tyson Foerster and/or Owen Tippett may be enticing (we already know the latter interests the Canucks). To “replace” Hughes, Cam York, a 24-year-old left-shot defender who has played well in a top-pairing role this season, would be a nice addition.

If you throw in two first-round picks, prospects, and roster players, does it get the deal done? Or will the Canucks get a higher-end player somewhere else? On the flip side, would that be too much to give up?

Why the Flyers Should Be in on Hughes

This doesn’t need much of an explanation. Should he extend in Philadelphia when eligible, no amount of money would be too much for Hughes. A “Big 3” of him, Martone, and Michkov would be hard to contain.

Hughes is one of the best puck-carrying defensemen in the NHL. He drives play from the back end and can be the engine of an offense. The Flyers would be a long-term contender.

What say you? Can the Flyers pull off a Hughes trade without parting ways with their crown jewels, Martone and Michkov? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section!