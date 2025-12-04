NHL Analyst Proposes Questionable Trade Between Maple Leafs & Oilers

It is a weird time to be a fan of either the Toronto Maple Leafs or Edmonton Oilers. There was so much promise coming into the season, and now that we are almost 30 games in, things are looking terrible. Both teams have struggled, and things don’t seem to be improving anytime soon.

Well, because of the struggling start from both clubs, there is wild trade speculation nearly every day. Which brings us to the latest trade proposes, this time between the Maple Leafs and Oilers. The deal proposed came to fruition on a recent episode of Real Kyper and Bourne, when they were talking to their guest, former general manager Doug MacLean, and they came up with the idea of swapping Morgan Rielly for Darnell Nurse in a one-for-one to give both players a change of scenery.

They pondered the idea for some time and it was determined that the deal may actually be a smart idea for both groups. However, many fans online think that it is outrageous to even think about considering the trade. Especially with just how bad they have played and their cap hits, it seems like a recipe for disaster.

A Morgan Rielly for Darnell Nurse Swap?

In the proposed deal that was being discussed, the idea behind it was that it would shake up the players’ careers, especially because of how much they have struggled over the last few seasons. But it is truly outrageous to think that this deal would even be considered by either team.

Yes, Nurse has been awful at times, but the Oilers don’t need another offensive-minded defensemen who makes $7.5 million for the next four seasons. As for the Maple Leafs, they also don’t need another defensive-minded defensemen who is drastically overpaid at $9.25 million and takes bad penalties at the wrong times. Instead, they need a true number one blue liner, something that Nurse isn’t.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) celebrates scoring against Florida Panthers during the second period in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

However, on the Real Kyper and Bourne episode on Nov. 21, MacLean felt differently. He had this to say:

He was right on the cusp of being a great number 2 defenseman, never perceived him as a number one guy, but I don’t know if he’s a number 4 guy right now. Nurse at $9.5 million, that’s a tough contract to swallow, and I don’t know what it would be like in Toronto for him, but I’d do it in a heartbeat.

This proposed deal is not one that really anyone should say they’d “do in a heartbeat.” It doesn’t make either team better, in fact, it really only helps Edmonton with the reduction in salary. But in the grand scheme of things, this trade doesn’t move the needle for either side, and there really doesn’t seem like a world where this trade gets across the finish line.