Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Ducks – 12/5/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (17-9-2) at DUCKS (16-10-1)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary — Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Justin Sourdif (lower body), John Carlson (upper body)
Status report
Carlson will miss his second straight game. The defenseman participated in warmups before a 7-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, but did not play. … Sourdif attended the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. The forward was injured during the final minutes of a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and did not play Wednesday.
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Ryan Strome
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Ville Husso
Vyacheslav Buteyets
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore
Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Status report
Granlund will return after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury. … Ryan Strome will return after being scratched the past two games. … Trouba moved to the top pair with LaCombe at the morning skate and Helleson went to the third pair. … Ducks coach Joel Quenneville did not rule out keeping Moore in the lineup as a seventh defenseman, something he did the previous two games.
