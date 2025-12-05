Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Ducks – 12/5/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (17-9-2) at DUCKS (16-10-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary — Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Justin Sourdif (lower body), John Carlson (upper body)

Status report

Carlson will miss his second straight game. The defenseman participated in warmups before a 7-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, but did not play. … Sourdif attended the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. The forward was injured during the final minutes of a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and did not play Wednesday.

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Ryan Strome

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Vyacheslav Buteyets

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore

Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Status report

Granlund will return after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury. … Ryan Strome will return after being scratched the past two games. … Trouba moved to the top pair with LaCombe at the morning skate and Helleson went to the third pair. … Ducks coach Joel Quenneville did not rule out keeping Moore in the lineup as a seventh defenseman, something he did the previous two games.

