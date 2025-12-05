Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Canucks – 12/5/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (13-12-3) at CANUCKS (10-14-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNP, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Daniil But — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi

Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Barrett Hayton, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Status report

Hayton and Tanev each will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game after the forwards sat out a 7-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson

Brock Boeser — Max Sasson — Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor — David Kampf — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Elias Nils Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, P.O Joseph

Injured: Evander Kane (illness), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Kane is doubtful to play. The forward left a 3-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday because of a skate cut, and missed practice Thursday and the morning skate Friday because of illness. … Garland returns after missing two games because of an upper-body injury. … Demko, who last played Nov. 11, took part in a portion of practice Thursday. The goalie could return next week. … Hoglander is practicing and the forward could make his season debut next week. He is working his way back following surgery for an injury sustained during the preseason.

