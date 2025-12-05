Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Canucks – 12/5/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (13-12-3) at CANUCKS (10-14-3)
9 p.m. ET; SNP, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Daniil But — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Barrett Hayton, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Status report
Hayton and Tanev each will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game after the forwards sat out a 7-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson
Brock Boeser — Max Sasson — Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor — David Kampf — Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains — Aatu Raty — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Elias Nils Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson — Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: Lukas Reichel, P.O Joseph
Injured: Evander Kane (illness), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Kane is doubtful to play. The forward left a 3-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday because of a skate cut, and missed practice Thursday and the morning skate Friday because of illness. … Garland returns after missing two games because of an upper-body injury. … Demko, who last played Nov. 11, took part in a portion of practice Thursday. The goalie could return next week. … Hoglander is practicing and the forward could make his season debut next week. He is working his way back following surgery for an injury sustained during the preseason.
