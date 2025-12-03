Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Ducks – 12/3/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (12-12-3) at DUCKS (16-9-1)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Daniil But — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi

Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Barrett Hayton, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Status report

But will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Lamoureux will make his season debut after being recalled from the AHL on Wednesday. … Dmitri Simashev, a defenseman, was reassigned to Tucson. … Forward Kevin Rooney cleared waivers Wednesday and was assigned to Tucson. … Forwards Hayton and Tanev will each be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Ian Moore

Ville Husso

Vyacheslav Buteyets

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ryan Strome

Injured: Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive game. … Forwards Strome and Nesterenko will once again each be a healthy scratch. … Dostal, a goalie, and Granlund, a forward, each took part in Anaheim’s morning skate Wednesday; Dostal hasn’t played since Nov. 22 and is expected to miss another 1-2 weeks. … Mrazek, a goalie, is likely out 2-3 weeks after leaving in the third period of a 5-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

