Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Ducks – 12/3/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (12-12-3) at DUCKS (16-9-1)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Daniil But — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Barrett Hayton, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Status report
But will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Lamoureux will make his season debut after being recalled from the AHL on Wednesday. … Dmitri Simashev, a defenseman, was reassigned to Tucson. … Forward Kevin Rooney cleared waivers Wednesday and was assigned to Tucson. … Forwards Hayton and Tanev will each be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Mammoth’s 6-3 Loss to Sharks
- Ripping Off the Band-Aid: Mammoth’s Terrell Goldsmith Makes Return to Hockey After Long Recovery
- Sharks’ Offense Explodes in First 2 Periods for Win Over Mammoth
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Ian Moore
Ville Husso
Vyacheslav Buteyets
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ryan Strome
Injured: Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive game. … Forwards Strome and Nesterenko will once again each be a healthy scratch. … Dostal, a goalie, and Granlund, a forward, each took part in Anaheim’s morning skate Wednesday; Dostal hasn’t played since Nov. 22 and is expected to miss another 1-2 weeks. … Mrazek, a goalie, is likely out 2-3 weeks after leaving in the third period of a 5-3 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Anaheim Ducks’ Manchild: Beckett Sennecke Is a Real Calder Contender
- Ducks News & Rumors: Goalie Changes and Young Players Stay Hot
- Ducks Chase Binnington, Beat Blues 4-1