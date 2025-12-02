Ducks Chase Binnington, Beat Blues 4-1

On a snowy night in downtown St. Louis, the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks met for the first time this season. The Blues were wrapping up a three-game homestand while the Ducks wrapped up a two-game road trip. The Ducks came away with the victory, 4-1. Let’s jump into the recap and see how we got here.

First Period

The first period was a busy one. The Ducks drew first blood 6:33 into the game. Beckett Sennecke held the puck in the zone and fired a shot on goal. Mason McTavish fired the rebound from just outside the faceoff circle. The shot glanced off Blues’ defenseman Cam Fowler and past Jordan Binnington.

The Blues bounced back 40 seconds later when Jordan Kyrou took a pass from Robert Thomas and pushed it past Ville Husso. Multiple players chipped in on the goal, with Philip Broberg carrying the puck into the zone and Jake Neighbours winning a puck battle against the boards moments before.

The Ducks regained the lead at 10:24 when Pavel Mintyukov carried the puck into the zone and fired a wrist shot past Binnington. After that goal, Joel Hofer entered the game to replace him, who appeared to have some words with head coach Jim Montgomery on the bench.

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

The Ducks outshot the Blues in the first period, 10-9.

Second Period

Neither team scored in the second period, despite both teams having two power plays. Thomas did have a scoring chance late in the period, but his redirect just missed the net.

The Ducks outshot the Blues in the second period, 10-4.

Third Period

The Ducks added to their lead 5:58 into the final period. Leo Carlsson tipped in a Radko Gudas shot for his 14th goal of the season.

Montgomery pulled Hofer for an extra attacker with 3:44 remaining. Any hope for a Blues’ comeback ended, however, when Chris Kreider scored into the empty net to make it 4-1, which would be the final score.

The Blues outshot the Ducks, 10-6, in the final period, but the Ducks outshot them for the game, 26-23.

Up Next

The Blues head on the road for a Thursday night game against the Boston Bruins. The Ducks, meanwhile, will return home on Wednesday for a matchup with the Utah Mammoth.