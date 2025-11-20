Flyers Should Target Ducks’ Disgruntled Pavel Mintyukov

The high-flying Anaheim Ducks have been among the NHL’s biggest surprises this season. They rank first in the Pacific Division, led by a dominant young core just starting to find its wings. But right now, one player is sticking out like a sore thumb.

Pavel Mintyukov, drafted 10th overall in 2022, hasn’t gotten much ice time (15:20 per game) and watched the Ducks’ last two games from the press box. Despite being under an entirely different coaching regime, this isn’t new for him. According to insider Elliotte Friedman, the left-shot defender “would like to be moved if he’s not going to play.” While nothing is imminent at this very moment, that could change.

This is where the Philadelphia Flyers come into play. General managers Daniel Brière and Pat Verbeek have made a couple of splashes with one another already—a third might be best for all parties involved.

Mintyukov Would Be the Perfect Drysdale Partner

The Flyers have a current and long-term need for left-side defensemen. Cam York is rounding into an admirable top-pairing player, while Emil Andrae is putting up solid numbers in depth minutes, but that’s where the positives end.

In particular, 32-year-old veteran Nick Seeler has been struggling a bit. Per Natural Stat Trick, at 5-on-5, he has been outscored 20–8 this season and has a concerning 35.76% expected goal share without Jamie Drysdale by his side. The youngster will need a new partner eventually—now would be as good a time as ever.

Though he’s struggled to get on the ice recently, Mintyukov could be a solution. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is an aggressive puck-carrying defenseman, willing to take calculated risks to drive play. He could, in theory, be the perfect complement to Drysdale, whose defensive game has shone in Philadelphia.

Now, head coach Rick Tocchet will almost certainly nix some of that aggression—the Flyers play a passive brand of hockey to minimize goals against. But there’s a reason why Trevor Zegras, who has some similar traits despite being a forward, has excelled in this new system. Mintyukov could be next.

If he rediscovers what made him a standout rookie back in 2023–24 and can mesh with Tocchet, Mintyukov has top-four upside. He may need some pointers, but it’s a risk that the Orange and Black should be willing to take.

What a Mintyukov Trade Could Look Like

This is where speculation comes in. Even if he is disgruntled, the Ducks won’t shop Mintyukov for scraps. But the Flyers may be able to meet their asking price.

Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At this stage, Anaheim will likely want players over prospects and draft picks. Rasmus Ristolainen and Owen Tippett could be on the radar, given their flexibility. One of the two, plus a draft pick to even out the value (maybe a second- or third-rounder), could make sense.

Ristolainen is a penalty-killing weapon who can be used on the second or third pair. Meanwhile, Tippett’s size, speed, and skill have gotten him looks throughout the top nine. This is the kind of reliable depth that turns playoff contenders into much more—an enticing possibility for the longtime rebuilding Ducks.

With an excess of wingers and right-shot defensemen in the pipeline, the Flyers would be trading from a position of strength. The same could be said for the Ducks, who have Jackson LaCombe and Olen Zellweger leading the charge from the left side. Another big splash between these clubs could be a win-win.

What do you think? Should the Flyers target Mintyukov to strengthen their present-day and long-term blue line, or do you have someone else in mind? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section below!