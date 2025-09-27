Ducks Sign Mason McTavish to 6-Year Extension

The Anaheim Ducks have announced that they signed Mason McTavish to a six-year, $42 million extension that carries an average annual value of $7 million.

McTavish, 22, was a restricted free agent (RFA), and contract negotiations dragged on long enough that he missed the first part of camp. Now that it’s resolved, he will report as soon as possible.

McTavish is Signed Through 2030-31

McTavish didn’t just sign a bridge deal, he signed long-term and is under contract through 2030-31. That is a big development for a Ducks team that feels closer to the end of its rebuild than the beginning.

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek released a statement following the signing:

“Mason is a key part of our team, and we’re excited to reach a long-term agreement that reflects his importance to our future,” said Verbeek. “He’s a highly skilled, physical, and competitive player who plays the game the right way. Mason has already made a significant impact at a young age, and we’re confident he’ll continue to grow into a top player as we build toward sustained success.”

McTavish was drafted third overall by Anaheim in the 2021 NHL Draft. Last season, he set career highs with 22 goals, 30 assists, and 52 points. He also put up a career-best 180 shots. Over 229 career NHL games with the club, he has tallied 60 goals and 80 assists for 140 points.

He also released a statement to NHL.com after the deal was announced:

“Today is an exciting day for me and my family to commit my long-term future to the Anaheim Ducks,” said McTavish. “I believe in the direction of this organization and the group we have in the locker room. We’re building something special and I want to help this team take the next step toward becoming a consistent playoff contender and, ultimately, a championship team.”

McTavish will now join the Ducks at training camp and look to build off last season with another career year.