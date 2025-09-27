Flames Are Expecting a Playoff Berth After 96-Point 2024-25 Season

Last season wasn’t supposed to look like it did. The Calgary Flames weren’t pegged to make much noise, but instead they quietly racked up 96 points, exceeded outside expectations, and showed that maybe the rebuild—or “retool,” depending on your perspective—wasn’t going to take as long as many thought.

Related: Risky Offer From Flames Could Convince Andersson to Re-Sign

Now, with a fresh season ahead, the feeling around this team is different. It’s not about whether they’ll compete. It’s about whether they can push things further. In the video below, Kyle Bukauskas examines the numerous positive storylines surrounding the Flames ahead of the 2025-26 season. Are the Flames poised to take the next step after exceeding expectations one season ago?

There’s a New Tone Around the Flames Room

As Bukauskas shares, at this time last year, Nazem Kadri was openly defending veterans, as questions swirled about whether guys even wanted to stick around in Calgary. That cloud is gone. Players are signing long-term deals, the captain, Mikael Backlund, is firmly in place, and there’s a sense that this group actually wants to grow together.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Recently Retired Derek Ryan

Sure, there are still some decisions ahead—Rasmus Andersson’s future is up in the air with his contract up next June—but even that uncertainty feels manageable. Instead of distractions, the Flames seem to be rallying around the idea of stability.

Younger Flames Talent Brings Real Hope

The arrival of blue-chip prospects is part of that optimism. Fans are buzzing about the 19-year-old defenceman Zayne Parekh. He’s lit up the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with back-to-back 30-goal seasons. Nobody’s putting him in Bobby Orr territory just yet, but the excitement is real. The team isn’t asking him to save the franchise on Day 1, but they believe he’s special, and that matters.

Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

On the forward side, Matthew Coronato is the name to circle. He scored 24 goals in his first full NHL season, and you get the sense he’s just scratching the surface. He shoots the puck like a natural 30-goal guy, and once his confidence catches up to his release, that number could come quickly. Calgary still finished near the bottom of the league in scoring last season (29th overall, 30th at five-on-five), so internal growth from Coronato and the other young forwards could be the difference between a bubble team and a playoff lock.

The Flames Are Getting Their Business Done

One of the major offseason stories was how quickly the Flames secured their young core. Coronato signed for seven years. Kevin Bahl landed a six-year extension. Morgan Frost, Connor Zary, and others also put pen to paper. And then there’s Dustin Wolf—the goaltender who carried so much of the load last season—committing to seven more years after this one.

Related: Dustin Wolf’s Extension Signals a New Era in Calgary

That’s not just good housekeeping. It’s a signal to the rest of the league: players want to stay in Calgary. And when your own guys want to stay, it can become a draw for others.

Dustin Wolf and the Next Step for the Flames

The biggest reason for optimism might still be between the pipes. If Wolf plays anywhere near the level he did last season, the Flames are in every game. He’s young, competitive, and locked in. A franchise goalie can hide a lot of flaws, and Calgary might have one.

Dustin Wolf and Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Blake Coleman summed it up best heading into the season: if everyone on the roster gets 5 to 10 percent better, that’s all it takes. With a group this young, natural growth is almost guaranteed.

Why This Season Feels Different in Calgary

The Flames have missed the playoffs three straight seasons, but you can feel a shift. The narrative has changed. Instead of questions about buy-in or whether stars will bolt, it’s about who’s ready to step up next.

They held their ground in a brutal Pacific Division last season with a group that was still figuring things out. Now they know they belong.

Related: Flames Bubble Players: Who Will Be on the Opening Night Roster?

If Coleman’s call for incremental improvement rings true, if Coronato takes that next step, and if Wolf stays steady in goal, Calgary isn’t just fighting for a wild-card spot. They’re in the playoff picture to stay.

For Flames fans, hope has been building slowly. This season, it feels real.