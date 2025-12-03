Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Sharks – 12/3/25

The Washington Capitals take on the San Jose Sharks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (16-9-2) at SHARKS (13-11-3)
10 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA, SN1
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 24 saves on Tuesday.
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Adam Gaudette
Philipp Kurashev — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Pavol Regenda — Barclay Goodrow — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: Jeff Skinner (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate. … Wennberg, who has an upper-body injury, took part in the skate and is expected to play, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. … Michael Misa, a center who has been out since Nov. 1 because of a lower-body injury, was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday and assigned to San Jose of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. … Skinner, a forward who has been out since Nov. 13, participated in practice Tuesday but will not play. … Desharnais, a defenseman, is week to week.
