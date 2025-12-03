Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Sharks – 12/3/25

The Washington Capitals take on the San Jose Sharks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (16-9-2) at SHARKS (13-11-3)

10 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA, SN1

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 24 saves on Tuesday.

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Adam Gaudette

Philipp Kurashev — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Pavol Regenda — Barclay Goodrow — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Jeff Skinner (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate. … Wennberg, who has an upper-body injury, took part in the skate and is expected to play, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. … Michael Misa, a center who has been out since Nov. 1 because of a lower-body injury, was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday and assigned to San Jose of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. … Skinner, a forward who has been out since Nov. 13, participated in practice Tuesday but will not play. … Desharnais, a defenseman, is week to week.

