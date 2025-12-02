Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Kings – 12/2/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (15-9-2) at KINGS (12-6-7)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals are likely to use the same lineup from their 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Sunday.
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia — Quinton Byfield — Kevin Fiala
Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Alex Laferriere — Phillip Danault — Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Joel Edmundson
Brian Dumoulin — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Samuel Helenius
Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Warren Foegele (upper body)
Status report
The Kings shuffled their top three lines in a 2-1 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Foegele, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey on Tuesday for the first time since he was injured. He will miss his third straight game.
