Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Kings – 12/2/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (15-9-2) at KINGS (12-6-7)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals are likely to use the same lineup from their 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia — Quinton Byfield — Kevin Fiala

Trevor Moore — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Alex Laferriere — Phillip Danault — Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Samuel Helenius

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

The Kings shuffled their top three lines in a 2-1 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Foegele, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey on Tuesday for the first time since he was injured. He will miss his third straight game.

