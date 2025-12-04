NHL Morning Recap – December 4, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the five NHL games that were played on Dec. 3, 2025. Which included an all-Canadian matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens. As well as Clayton Keller and Leo Carlsson battling it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

STARS 3 at DEVILS 0

Stars Shut Out Devils in 3-0 Victory

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P2 11:34 – Miro Heiskanen (4) from Roope Hintz (15), Jamie Benn (4)

P2 17:36 – Jason Robertson (17) from Esa Lindell (6), Benn (5)

P3 7:05 – Mikko Rantanen (12) from Lindell (7), Heiskanen (20)

SABRES 2 at FLYERS 5

Flyers Soar Past Sabres For 4th Win in 5 Games

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 4:08 – Jason Zucker (8) from Josh Doan (11), Josh Norris (2)

P2 11:48 – Bowen Byram (6) from Alex Tuch (15), Jack Quinn (9)

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary:

P1 8:26 – Travis Konecny (6) from Matvei Michkov (7), Travis Sanheim (8)

P1 9:04 – Trevor Zegras (10) from Sanheim (9), Konecny (16)

P1 9:25 – Bobby Brink (7) from Noah Cates (9), Nikita Grebenkin (3)

P2 1:45 – Cates (6) from Brink (5), Jamie Drysdale (9)

P2 12:43 – Owen Tippett (9) from Michkov (8), Sean Couturier (12)

JETS 2 at CANADIENS 3 – SO

Canadiens Edge Jets 3-2 in Shootout in Andrei Markov Homecoming Game

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P1 18:35 – Mark Scheifele (14) from Kyle Connor (18), Dylan DeMelo (10)

P2 11:53 – Connor (14) from Gabriel Vilardi (11), Scheifele (20)

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P2 9:59 – Juraj Slafkovsky (9) from Cole Caufield (15), Nick Suzuki (23)

P2 14:03 – Oliver Kapanen (8) from Ivan Demidov (14), Alexandre Texier (3)

Shootout Summary:

MTL: Caufield – Winner

CAPITALS 7 at SHARKS 1

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 8:25 – Alex Ovechkin (13) from Matt Roy (6)

P1 10:05 – Sonny Milano (4) from Declan Chisholm (2), Trevor van Riemsdyk (2)

P1 13:35 – Ryan Leonard (6) from van Riemsdyk (3), Brandon Duhaime (2)

P1 17:07 – Duhaime (4) from Aliaksei Protas (10)

P2 2:41 – Ovechkin (14) from Leonard (10), Jakob Chychrun (14)

P2 19:34 – Dylan Strome (6) from Roy (7), Leonard (11)

P3 1:03 – Leonard (7) from Roy (8), Charlie Lindgren (1)

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary:

P3 12:58 – Pavol Regenda (2) from Dmitry Orlov (16), Adam Gaudette (3)

MAMMOTH 7 at DUCKS 0

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 5:59 – Lawson Crouse (7) from Michael Carcone (6), Jack McBain (4)

P1 10:30 – Dylan Guenther (10) from Ian Cole (9)

P2 5:43 – Cole (2) from Maveric Lamoureux (1), JJ Peterka (8)

P2 14:34 – Peterka (11) from Nick Schmaltz (13), Keller (15)

P3 1:41 – Liam O’Brien (2) from McBain (5), Sean Durzi (2)

P3 10:06 – Peterka (12) from Guenther (11), Keller (16)

P3 12:52 – Keller (9) from Peterka (9), Schmaltz (14)