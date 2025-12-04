Stars Shut Out Devils in 3-0 Victory

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, the New Jersey Devils hosted the Dallas Stars for the two teams’ first meeting of the 2025-26 NHL season. The visitors were not kind to the hosts, as the Stars shutout the Devils 3-0.

Game Recap

Twelve minutes into the second period, Jason Robertson took an initial shot, but Jacob Markstrom made the save. Jamie Benn picked up the loose puck at the boards and passed it to Roope Hintz. He skated it in front of Markstrom and passed it to Miro Heiskanen, who was skating up with speed. He ripped a shot from the faceoff dot to score the first goal of the game.

Two minutes remained in the second and Esa Lindell took a shot from between the faceoff circles. Robertson was in front of the net to tip the puck into the net and give the Stars a two-goal lead.

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Seven minutes into the third, Heiskanen received the puck at the blue line and immediately passed it to Lindell. His shot was also saved my Markstrom, but Mikko Rantanen was up near the net. He picked up the rebound and tipped the loose puck into the net.

Five minutes remained in the game and Dougie Hamilton was called for a double minor high-stick on Oskar Back. However, after further review, the penalty was waived since it wasn’t Hamilton’s stick that hit him, but his own.

Despite the Devils outshooting the Stars 31-27, Jake Oettinger kept the Devils at bay, earning his second shutout of the season.

Next Up

Both teams will be in their home arenas for their next games on Friday, Dec. 5. The Devils will host the Vegas Golden Knights at the Prudential Center, while the Stars will host the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center.