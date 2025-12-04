Fleet Take Down Goldeneyes 2-0 as Frankel Continues to Impress 

The Boston Fleet continued their unbeaten start to the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season, beating the Vancouver Goldeneyes 2-0 as goaltender Aerin Frankel put on another impressive performance. In the first three games of the season, Frankel has allowed only one goal.

Vancouver, in their third consecutive road game, entered the contest with only one win, which came in overtime in their home opener against the Seattle Torrent. The Goldeneyes were beaten decisively by the Ottawa Charge and New York Sirens in their last two games.

Aerin Frankel, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

The game was held at the Jack Parker Rink at Agganis Arena in the first of four games to be held at Boston University. The Fleet played two games at this location last year, losing both.

Game Recap

The Fleet dominated play in the first period, outshooting the Goldeneyes 19-2. Vancouver goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer was under fire from the first faceoff. At 5:02, rookie Abby Newhook scored her second goal of the season with help from Hadley Hartmetz and Theresa Schafzahl, who each picked up their first points of the season. The goal came as a result of brilliant puck movement between Schafzhal and Hartmetz and a dogged effort by Newhook to score off her second rebound attempt.

Things settled down in the second period as both teams played more structured defensive games. Shots on goal were nearly even, with the Fleet taking a 7-6 edge. The Fleet dominated in the faceoff dot, winning nearly every draw to maintain possession in the period of the long change.

Vancouver stepped up their play in the third period, outshooting the Fleet 13-5. Frankel proved to be unbeatable once again, securing the victory for her team against some quality Vancouver scoring chances. At 6:40 of the third period, Jill Saulnier forced a turnover at the point in her defensive zone and was off to the races on a breakaway, on which she scored her first goal of the season. With their goaltender pulled and trailing by two goals, the Goldeneyes made a strong push with several chances late in the game that required acrobatic heroics on Frankel’s part.

Boston’s top defensive pair of Megan Keller and second-overall draft pick Haley Winn have been one of the best duos in the league early in the season. They led their team in ice time, each logging over 26 minutes. Vancouver defender Sophie Jaques led her team with over 22 minutes of ice time and four shots on goal.

Vancouver returns home for a four-game homestand, starting with the Sirens on Dec. 6. The Fleet host the Minnesota Frost on Dec. 7 before beginning a four-game road trip.