Frankel Backstops Fleet to 2-0 Start 

The Boston Fleet are 2-0-0 to start the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season thanks to exceptional goaltending from Aerin Frankel. They shut out the Montreal Victoire 2-0 in their home opener on Nov. 23 and then beat the Toronto Sceptres 3-1 on the road on Nov. 29.

Exceptional Goaltending From Aerin Frankel

Frankel made 25 saves against the Victoire and 24 of 25 shots against the Sceptres. Against Toronto, she was the clear difference-maker as the Fleet generated only 12 shots all game. Last season, Boston finished last in the league in shots per game and had the fewest games where they outshot their opponents.

In 2024-25, Frankel played 23 games with a 12-8-3 record, a 2.28 goals-against average (GAA) and .921 save percentage (SV%). She was one of three finalists for the Goaltender of the Year award.

Aerin Frankel, PWHL Boston (Photo by: Kelly Hagenson/PWHL)

“Each year, getting experience is really important,” said Frankel. “Playing in this league, all the games are really intense, and you have to be ready to go from puck drop. I’ve been continuing to build on everything I’ve worked on in the past couple years and just try to be a calm, steady presence for our team. I’m excited that we got our first win at home in front of all these fans. I felt like I was seeing the puck well, but the players really helped me out today. They made my job pretty easy.”

Decisive Wins Against Victoire and Sceptres

In their home opener, the Fleet outshot the Victoire 28-25. Fleet center Susan Tapani opened the scoring at 1:13 of the first period, assisted by Jamie Lee Rattray and Sophie Shirley. Megan Keller added a power-play goal at 1:42 of the third with help from Tapani and Alina Müller. Boston had six power-play opportunities in the game, including three with Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin in the box, but they only scored once.

Against Toronto, Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull opened the scoring at 6:26 of the first period. Fleet rookie Abby Newhook answered at 14:10 of the second period, and Tapani scored her second of the season at 10:19 of the third period to give the Fleet the lead. Müller added an empty-net goal to secure the win. Toronto outshot the Fleet 25-12. Both teams were scoreless in three power-play opportunities.

“It was awesome to score my first goal, but it was a team effort out there,” said Newhook. We just got pucks in behind them and went to work. That’s our game style. It was a great look there, I gave it to Jill (Saulnier), crossed the net hard and got lucky there. It was a cool moment.”

“We got a little bit better as the game went on,” said Boston head coach Kris Sparre. “I think we were caught off guard a bit by their pressure in the first period. They got on top of us early, but we defended well enough to give ourselves a chance to win the game, and obviously our goaltending was outstanding.”

Newly-announced captain Keller has two points in two games to start the season. She led all Boston defenders in scoring last season with 13 points (5G, 8A) in 30 games.

Toronto held the Fleet to only two shots in the first period, the lowest shots-per-period total in the PWHL to date. With Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka’s combined 20 goals gone from the lineup due to expansion, the Fleet will need to find more offensive production from the rest of the lineup.