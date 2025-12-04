Torrent Earn First Win in Franchise History with 2-1 Victory Over Sirens

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, the Seattle Torrent hosted the New York Sirens for their first matchup of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. Although the Sirens held the lead for the majority of the game, the Torrent came back at the very end to tie the game and ultimately win with a 2-1 victory.

Game Recap

Just three minutes into the first period, Jincy Roese skated the puck around the boards and behind the net. She sent a quick pass to Paetyn Levis who was in front of the net. While Hannah Murphy didn’t have her eyes on the puck, Levis took a shot and scored the first goal of the night.

The second period saw two opportunities for the Sirens to score on the power play, but the Torrent held strong and killed the penalties.

The third was also filled with penalties, including a 4-on-3 chance that the Torrent failed to capitalize on. However, as the game drew to a close, Kristyna Kaltounkova was ejected from the game for a major checking penalty on Anna Wilgren. The penalty was served by Savannah Norcross for the last four minutes of the game. Wilgren returned to the bench but she still looked shaky; hoping for the best for her.

With a minute and a half remaining in the game, Cayla Barnes had the puck at the blue line and passed it to Hannah Bilka. She took a shot but Kayle Osborne made the initial save. Hilary Knight cleared the rebound to the center of the ice, where it found Alex Carpenter. She took a shot and scored the Torrent’s first goal at home against her former team.

Hilary Knight, Seattle Torrent (Photo by /PWHL)

The Torrent won the initial faceoff after the goal and immediately got the puck in their zone. Julia Gosling received the puck from Barnes, who passed it to Bilka. She took a shot, and once again, Osborne made the save. Knight was right next to the net and tipped the puck into the net while Osborne was sprawled out trying to make the save. 22 seconds after the first goal, Knight ensured the Torrent’s victory.

Next Up

The Sirens will take on the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Saturday, Dec. 6 for the second part of their West Coast road trip. This game is the Torrent’s last game before the break ahead of the USA-Canada Rivalry series. They will return to the ice on Wednesday, Dec. 17 when they host the Ottawa Charge.