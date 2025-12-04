Canadiens Should Keep an Eye on the Struggling Canucks

The trade market is starting to warm up, and once again, the Montreal Canadiens could be one of the first teams to act. Last year at almost the exact same moment, general manager Kent Hughes capitalized on a struggling Nashville Predators team by acquiring Alexandre Carrier, a move that helped stabilize the blue line and added value without sacrificing the organization’s long-term vision.

This year, a similar situation is emerging on the West Coast. The Vancouver Canucks, sitting at a disappointing 10-14-3, are reportedly open to almost anything. Much like last season’s Predators, Vancouver is underperforming, frustrated, and entering the early listening stage of the trade cycle. With Montreal dealing with its own injury issues and inconsistent play, the idea of the Habs striking early again makes sense. The question is whether the two teams actually match as trade partners, and if so, what kind of move would be reasonable.

The Canucks’ Situation

Vancouver entered the season with internal expectations of being a playoff team, but their record suggests a group that hasn’t found its rhythm. They’ve underperformed offensively, struggled defensively, and simply haven’t shown the consistency expected from a team with Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Brock Boeser. The continuity of a disappointing 2024-25 season.

The front office is signaling openness. Reports indicate that only Hughes, one of the best defencemen in the league, is firmly off the market. Everything else is at least up for discussion. That alone puts them in a similar position to the Predators last year, a team drifting downward, looking to shake things up, and willing to recoup assets or fresh faces to reset the room.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes and talks with head coach Martin St. Louis (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

For Montreal, that should sound familiar. The Habs are in a difficult stretch, missing key forwards, and struggling to generate consistent offence. Their own situation doesn’t demand an all-in move, but it does invite a strategic one, just like Carrier was last season.

Who Should the Habs Target?

If the Canadiens and Canucks were to explore a deal, the most logical targets are players on expiring contracts. Vancouver is unlikely to move core pieces like Pettersson, Hughes, or even Boeser unless a true blockbuster presents itself. That narrows the focus, and one name stands out: Kiefer Sherwood.

Sherwood, in the final year of his contract, is having a strong season with 12 goals while bringing exactly the style Montreal is missing: energy, physical play, and the ability to forecheck relentlessly. He has always profiled as a hard-working bottom-six forward, but this season, he has added legitimate finishing ability. With the Habs dealing with injuries to key players, Sherwood’s combination of grit and production would fit an immediate need. At just $1.5 million, he’s also cap-friendly, an element Montreal must consider.

Related: Canadiens Prospects Who Could Participate in the 2026 World Junior Championship

The long-term contracts in Vancouver, players like Filip Hronek or Conor Garland, should be avoided. Both are quality players, but they carry significant term and salary and are about to enter their 30s, which doesn’t align with Montreal’s timeline or short-term cap structure. The idea here is to add support without compromising the rebuild.

What Would the Price Be?

Sherwood’s value is rising quickly. A physical forward with double-digit goals and a cheap cap hit always attracts demand near the deadline, and Vancouver knows this. Montreal, with two second-round picks and a surplus of forward prospects, is well-positioned to make an offer if they choose to pursue him. A framework could look like Joshua Roy and a second-round pick for Sherwood.

Roy is a good prospect but may benefit from a change of scenery. His path to Montreal’s top nine is unclear, and Vancouver, who is looking for long-term upside and cheap entry-level talent, might value him highly. Montreal has the capital to make this kind of move without hurting its pipeline.

Proceed With Caution

Sherwood checks many boxes, but he also represents something the Habs need to be cautious about: a rental. His strong season positions him for a raise, and Montreal is not in a win-now window. Paying future assets for a player who may walk in July isn’t ideal unless they believe they can extend him at a reasonable price.

The Canadiens need help. They need scoring, size, and physical play up front. They need stability in the lineup. Sherwood would bring that. But the organization also needs to stay disciplined. The Carrier acquisition worked because it was low-risk and had long-term upside. Sherwood is different, valuable, but temporary.

This type of move makes sense only if the price stays reasonable and the Habs believe Sherwood could be part of the medium-term picture. Otherwise, Montreal should explore cheaper options or internal solutions.