Dylan Cozens’ High-Octane Offense Is High-Risk for the Senators

When the Ottawa Senators executed the blockbuster swap at the 2025 Trade Deadline, sending forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the Buffalo Sabres, the organization wasn’t just looking for a shake-up. They were looking for a different kind of engine to drive their top six. In Dylan Cozens, they acquired a player with the pedigree of a game-breaker but a resume that had recently been collecting dust in Western New York.

Fast-forward to the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign, and the returns are good… but complicated.

Through the first 27 games of the season, Cozens has arguably been the most polarizing skater in the nation’s capital.

A Renaissance in the Offensive Zone

There is no denying the raw production. Cozens has hit the ground running, providing the exact spark general manager Steve Staios hoped for when he pulled the trigger on the trade. With nine goals and 17 points in his first 27 contests, the “Workhorse from Whitehorse” is playing at a 27-goal pace. To put that in perspective, that is a pretty strong departure from the 14-goal pace he was languishing on in Buffalo last season.

Ottawa Senators center Dylan Cozens and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

This resurgence isn’t accidental. Cozens looks physically different this season—faster, sharper, and significantly more aggressive. Much of this credit belongs to an offseason regimen that sounds exhausting just to read about. Cozens spent his summer working with Senators director of player development Sam Gagner, focusing on “tireless” training that has noticeably improved his skating stride.

Related – Senators and Canadiens Are Building the NHL’s Next Must-Watch Feud

The result is a player who is once again hunting the puck rather than waiting for it. Cozens spoke about regaining his confidence to carry the puck through the neutral zone and attack the middle of the ice. For a Senators team that has sometimes been guilty of playing too much on the perimeter, Cozens’ willingness to drive the lane has been a breath of fresh air. He is winning faceoffs at a 53 percent clip, securing possession and immediately looking to turn play up the ice.

The “Minus” Problem

However, hockey is a two-way game, and this is where the evaluation of Cozens gets murky. While his offensive numbers are elite, his defensive metrics are alarming.

Through those same 27 games, Cozens holds a minus-12 rating. While plus/minus is often dismissed by the analytics community as an archaic stat, in this specific context, it aligns with a troubling trend. At five-on-five, the Senators have been outscored 18-11 with Cozens on the ice, according to Natural Stat Trick. Conversely, when Cozens is on the bench, Ottawa has outscored opponents 47-38.

Dylan Cozens, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That is a stark differential that goes beyond bad puck luck. It suggests a systemic issue in how his line defends transition play and sorts out coverage in their own zone. The eye test confirms the numbers: Cozens has been described by several observers as a liability in his own end, often caught puck-watching or cheating for offense at the expense of defensive positioning.

Cozens’ Sheltered Minutes

For the knowledgeable fan, the concern deepens when you look at how Cozens is being deployed. Head coach Travis Green has not been feeding Cozens to the wolves. That job has fallen to Shane Pinto, who has been tasked with the heavy lifting—shutting down opposing top lines and handling difficult defensive zone starts. Cozens, by comparison, has been given favorable matchups.

The Verdict

Cozens is currently the “X-factor” that will determine the Senators’ ceiling this season. He has embraced the pressure of the Ottawa market, noting the optimistic vibe and his desire to meet the high standards of the fanbase. He acknowledges the defensive lapses and claims to be studying video to adjust to the Senators’ systems.

Related – Senators Were Still Right to Trade Jakob Chychrun

At this moment, Cozens provides the raw speed and scoring punch the Senators desperately need to move forward. But his five-on-five goal differential is concerning.

If he can tighten up—improving his defensive awareness—Ottawa has a legitimate star on their hands. If not, they have a high-scoring luxury who might give up just as much as he creates.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.