Senators and Canadiens Are Building the NHL’s Next Must-Watch Feud

The Ottawa Senators‘ recent 5–2 win over the Montreal Canadiens offered a glimpse of the growing intensity between these two clubs, but the game itself is only a footnote. In that game, Ottawa responded quickly after an early Montreal goal, then utilized its depth and never let the Canadiens settle into its own rhythm. In the end, a Senators win.

However, that one-game result in itself matters far less than the broader context. The intrigue lies in what these teams represent. There’s a shift occurring in the Atlantic Division, and a new Canadian duel is taking shape as both franchises rebuild and redefine themselves. These two teams are the up-and-comers, starting to represent the teams to beat in what’s turning out to be a topsy-turvy regular season.

In their most recent game, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield flashed skill for Montreal, while Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson led Ottawa’s charge. But, again, the bigger picture isn’t each team’s individual stars. It’s the pattern each team is displaying on the ice. Both employ structure, grit, and depth, while also developing elite talent and flair. That pattern is what promises a rivalry worth following for years to come.

Senators and Canadiens Are the Atlantic’s Next Big Rivalry

Montreal and Ottawa are poised to become the next defining feud in the Atlantic. For decades, Canadian rivalries — Montreal-Boston, Toronto-Montreal — have dominated the narrative. Now, Ottawa and Montreal are carving out their own story.

Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven defends his position against Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

What makes this rivalry even more special is how close the franchises are. Ottawa and Montreal are about 166 km (103 miles) apart, as the crow flies, and roughly two hours by car depending on traffic. That’s closer than Edmonton and Calgary.

That proximity, the development of each team’s young cores, their contrasting styles, and a genuine dislike on and off the ice create fertile ground for rivalry. Every encounter will carry stakes beyond the standings: pride, momentum, and bragging rights.

Ottawa brings a template of depth and relentless pressure. Montreal brings speed, skill, and star power. When these traits collide, you get more than goals; you get tension, momentum swings, and narrative arcs that carry through a season. Young players on both sides are still finding their voice, but the flashes of emotion, physicality, and intensity hint at future showdowns that could eclipse even the storied histories of other Atlantic matchups.

The Players, Personalities, and Pressure

Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson, Batherson for Ottawa, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Lane Hutson for Montreal are more than players; they’re symbols of each team’s identity. As these teams meet repeatedly, the matchups will pit gritty against skilled and stars against stars. Each will define the rivalry’s texture.

Ottawa Senators Brady Tkachuk and Linus Ullmark (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

The occasional fight, the momentum battle, the surge and counter-surge: it all builds a narrative fans can follow through the weeks and years ahead.

It isn’t just about who wins a single tilt. It’s about how these organizations approach competition, how their young stars grow under pressure, and how depth players earn their place in these high-stakes skirmishes. Ottawa’s consistency, Montreal’s flashes, and both teams’ willingness to push the game to the edge promise clashes that could come to rival Toronto-Montreal in the imagination of hockey fans across Canada.

Why Fans From Both Teams Should Care

The Atlantic Division is changing. Canadian franchises are at the centre of that shift, and Ottawa vs. Montreal sits squarely in the spotlight. Rivalries aren’t built overnight; they are stitched together over seasons of intensity, shared history, and repeated encounters that carry weight beyond the scoreboard.

With the youth, fire, and emerging identities in these clubs, the storylines are ready to grow—and the games will only get meaner, faster, and more memorable. This rivalry isn’t about a single victory; it’s about a rivalry with years of chapters ahead. For fans, it’s a chance to witness the rise of a new Atlantic classic.