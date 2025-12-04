4 Takeaways From Oilers’ 9-4 Win Over Kraken

It was a night for the ages on Thursday (Dec. 4) at Rogers Place, where the Edmonton Oilers erupted for a 9-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Connor McDavid recorded a hat trick, Matthew Savoie had two goals, and each of Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Matias Janmark, Vasily Podkolzin scored once for the Oilers, who equalled their greatest offensive output in a game since 1996. Seattle got goals from Frederick Gaudreau, Jared McCann, Jani Nyman, and Eeli Tolvanen.

Edmonton’s Calvin Pickard made 28 saves in a winning effort between the pipes. Kraken goalie Joey Daccord was beaten five times on 14 shots before being replaced by Philipp Grubauer, who stopped 14 of the 18 shots he faced.

The Oilers went four-for-five with the man advantage, while killing off all three of Seattle’s power-play opportunities.

With the win, Edmonton improves to 12-11-5 for a total of 28 points and moves into a tie alongside the San Jose Sharks for third place in the Pacific Division standings.

Oilers Score 3 in Every Period

Savoie scored Edmonton’s 9th goal of the night at 8:58 of the third period, leading to chants of “We want 10” from the Rogers Place faithful for the rest of the game.

Edmonton has not put up double-digits in a game since Nov. 26, 1996, when they defeated the host Calgary Flames 10-1. The last time the Oilers scored 10 at home came exactly 37 years ago to the date, on Dec. 4, 1988, when they beat the New York Rangers 10-6 at Northlands Coliseum.

While the Oilers couldn’t get that elusive 10th goal on Thursday, they managed to achieve a feat even more rare, by scoring three times in each period. The last time an Edmonton team did that was on Oct. 21, 1986, in a 9-1 home victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

McDavid Ends Drought

McDavid potted a goal in every period to register the 13th regular season hat trick of his NHL career. Unbelievably, he hadn’t scored three times in a game since Oct. 27, 2022.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers shoots against Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord at Rogers Place on Dec. 4, 2025. (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

The Oilers captain also put an end to another hard-to-believe drought, as he was credited with the game-winning goal for the first time in the regular season since Jan. 11. McDavid now has 73 career game-winning goals in the regular season, tied with Draisaitl for most in franchise history.

Oilers Starting to Turn Corner

Since being absolutely embarrassed in an 8-3 home loss to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 25, the Oilers have defeated Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena by a score of 4-0 on Nov. 29, lost 1-0 to the red-hot Minnesota Wild in a well-played game at Rogers Place on Tuesday (Dec. 2), and now produced their largest margin of victory this season with a 9-4 win over the Kraken.

This is easily the best three-game stretch of 2025-26 for Edmonton, and excluding the ugly home loss to Dallas, the Oilers have looked pretty good over the last two weeks, dating back to a pair of games in the state of Florida, where they lost 2-1 in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 20 before defeating the two-time champion Florida Panthers on Nov. 22.

After winning by more than two goals just once in its first 23 games, Edmonton has now prevailed by at least three goals in each of the team’s last three victories. The Oilers are finally starting to look like the team that’s been to the Stanley Cup Final each of the last two postseasons.

Oilers Dress for Success

For just the second time, the Oilers wore their new alternate jersey on Thursday. The retro-looking uniform has received mixed reviews from fans but has thus far proven to be a highly successful ensemble on the ice.

When the Oilers debuted the new jersey against the Utah Mammoth at Rogers Place on Oct. 28, they won by a score of 6-3. Before Thursday, that game stood as Edmonton’s largest margin of victory at home this season. The Oilers now have as many regulation wins at home in their new uniform as they do in their regular ensemble (two).

Edmonton will wear the alternate jersey just three more times this season. One of those occasions, however, just happens to be in the Oilers’ next game, when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (Dec. 6). Oilers fans will be hoping their favourite team can remain undefeated in its new duds.