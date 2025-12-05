4 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 5-1 Win Over Hurricanes

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up a six-game road trip with three straight wins after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 5-1 on Thursday (Dec. 4). After posting one victory in six away outings to begin the season, the Maple Leafs went 4-2-0 during their longest road swing of 2025-26.

The Maple Leafs have played with far more structure recently, and that was evident in Thursday’s contest. Carolina dominated possession and feasted on Toronto’s poor decision-making in the last meeting between the two teams. The Hurricanes dictated the pace again on Thursday, which is one of the hallmarks of their game, but the Maple Leafs didn’t give up nearly as many quality chances.

Third Line Continues to Shine

The trio of Bobby McMann, Nicolas Roy, and Dakota Joshua has been outstanding over the last three games. Not only have they combined for six goals and seven assists during that span, but they have been solid defensively and strong on the forecheck while being credited with 22 hits. McMann’s speed has been noticeable as well, which helped him score two goals against the Hurricanes, including an empty-netter to bookend the offence.

Related: Bobby McMann & Maple Leafs Defeat Hurricanes 5-1

The Maple Leafs opened the scoring 53 seconds into the game. Roy took a superb stretch pass from Jake McCabe and fed McMann for a quick shot that went off the post and banked off Frederik Andersen before going across the goal line. Toronto became the second team since 2009-10 to score on its first shot on goal in four consecutive games, joining the Tampa Bay Lightning (Nov. 20-26, 2021).

More Bad-Luck Bounces

Andersen has struggled between the pipes for the Hurricanes this season and received a Bronx cheer on his next save. It was a tough break, and it became the theme of all three goals scored in the opening period.

Maple Leafs defender Philippe Myers earned a fortunate primary assist after he dumped the puck in, and it banked off a stanchion behind the goal before popping right into the slot. Scott Laughton pounced on it and ripped it into an open side of the net, as Andersen was looking the other way while expecting the puck to ring around the boards. The 31-year-old Laughton has scored in consecutive contests after being held off the scoresheet in his previous seven outings this campaign.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was a bad beat for the Maple Leafs on a goal by Seth Jarvis, which cut Carolina’s deficit to 2-1 late in the first period. Easton Cowan blew a tire at the offensive blue line, and the Hurricanes attacked with speed through the neutral zone. Cowan managed to get back into the play, but couldn’t get his stick on the pass that went to Jarvis. Still, the Maple Leafs were playing well, and the team was skating with much more organization.

Top Line Breaks the Game Open

The top line made an impact in the second period to help the Maple Leafs regain any momentum that the Hurricanes may have had at the end of the first frame.

Matthew Knies displayed tremendous speed, strength, and skill with a breakaway goal at the 4:44 mark to give the Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead. He poked the puck past Shayne Gostisbehere, who shoved him off stride when he lost his stick at the Toronto blue line. Knies got back on his skates and outmuscled Sebastian Aho, who attempted to apply backchecking pressure, before tucking a tidy backhander over the glove of Andersen.

Knies was also the catalyst for Toronto’s fourth goal at the 10:39 mark after he stole the puck in the defensive zone from Jordan Martinook. The two teams played a bit of hot potato with turnovers before the Hurricanes dug themselves into a deeper hole. Max Domi connected with Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush to make it 4-1. The Maple Leafs had four goals on 13 shots at that point in the game. Domi has registered five assists over a three-game point streak since being a healthy scratch against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 28. Matthews has two goals and three helpers during his four-game point spree, while Knies has two goals and four assists in five games following his return to the lineup from a lower-body injury.

Both goals by the top line came after the trio were late into their shifts, which was a problem for most of the night throughout the lineup. Players were getting caught on the ice for extended shifts, but managed to recover with superior positioning. That hasn’t been the case for most of the first two months of the season, but it has been a distinguishable change in the last two games. The quick-strike skill of players like Matthews, Knies, William Nylander, and John Tavares should also keep the opposition on their toes. They have all proven they can create offensive chances if teams press too much.

Woll’s Early Exit Was the Only Blemish

The Maple Leafs had everything going their way until Joseph Woll sustained a lower-body injury. He managed to stay in the game for the remainder of the second stanza, but he didn’t play in the third. He has been excellent since returning to the lineup from a personal matter, including a 22-save performance on 23 shots in Thursday’s win. Losing him for any stretch of time would be a difficult pill to swallow, especially since Anthony Stolarz’s return from an upper-body injury isn’t imminent. The 31-year-old Stolarz still hasn’t resumed skating since getting hurt on Nov. 11 against the Boston Bruins.

The TSN broadcast showed Woll flexing his left leg before his exit, and head coach Craig Berube was unable to provide an update on the 27-year-old goaltender’s status after the match. The team did a great job of getting into shooting lanes and getting sticks on pucks, which will be integral whether Woll returns quickly or if Dennis Hildeby has to step into the No. 1 role. To his credit, Hildeby stopped all nine shots he faced in relief, and he was excellent in last Saturday’s (Nov. 29) 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 33-save effort.

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (Dec. 6) to begin a five-game homestand. At the start of Toronto’s road trip was a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Nov. 22, which should provide plenty of motivation for Saturday’s rematch.

An opportunistic offence and strong goaltending were hallmarks of the Maple Leafs’ success during the 2024-25 season. The team has shown improvement in those areas recently, but Woll’s latest injury is concerning. Still, the club’s skaters can help out whoever is in the crease by continuing to play with structure and winning battles in all three zones.