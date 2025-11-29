3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 4-2 Loss to Capitals

The Toronto Maple Leafs were defeated 4-2 by the Washington Capitals on Friday (Nov. 28) in a Black Friday matchup following American Thanksgiving. The Maple Leafs failed to build off Wednesday’s (Nov. 26) come-from-behind 2-1 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. In Friday’s contest, the Maple Leafs built a 2-0 lead before sitting back and making too many costly mistakes in the third period. As a result, Toronto lost the lead and the game in regulation.

The Maple Leafs haven’t won a game in regulation in 10 straight outings. The club has a 2-6-2 record over that span, with the last two victories coming in overtime. Toronto also has a horrid 2-7-0 mark on the road this season.

Inability to Close Out Games

The Maple Leafs have had far more success playing from behind than holding onto leads this season. That probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given the team’s defensive struggles. However, it is a stark contrast from the 2024-25 campaign, notably when it comes to protecting multi-goal advantages. This season, the Maple Leafs own a league-worst .333 winning percentage when scoring the first goal of the game, losing five times in regulation and once in overtime while winning on three occasions.

Toronto was fortunate (or unfortunate based on past results) not to be down 1-0 to the Capitals early in the contest. Joseph Woll benefited from a quick whistle in the first minute of the opening period. The puck got through him, and Washington tapped it into the net, but the referee had already decided to blow the play dead. The puck reached a standstill in the crease, so the continuation rule did not apply to award a goal. The Maple Leafs grinded out a 2-0 lead before the Capitals’ perseverance paid off.

Morgan Rielly got the Maple Leafs on the board first for the first time in six games. It also marked the second time this campaign that Toronto has struck first on the road. The team was down 5-0 in shots on goal when Rielly scored from the faceoff dot near the sideboards. Oliver Ekman-Larsson made a superb play to walk the blue line before finding his defence partner. It was a total group effort by all five skaters on the ice. Nicholas Robertson didn’t earn a point on the play but did an admirable job of taking up space in front of the net. Before that, Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua were effective on the forecheck, retrieving the puck for the team’s top offensive defenders to get to work.

Missed Opportunities and Passive Play

The Maple Leafs’ failure to protect the lead on Friday had a lot to do with Capitals goalie Logan Thompson coming up big when he had to, and Toronto being on its heels for most of the third period. It was a case of quality over quantity for the Maple Leafs in the contest.

The Capitals had a 34-22 shot advantage, but the Maple Leafs had the superior chances in the third. John Tavares had a clear-cut breakaway that could have pushed Toronto’s lead to 3-1, and a wicked wrist shot from Matthew Knies from the high slot in the final minute would have tied the game. However, the glove hand of Thompson closed the door both times. Scott Laughton also had a couple of chances, but he couldn’t best the Washington netminder in either one-on-one scenario.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At the other end of the ice, Toronto’s struggles with defensive-zone coverage continued. Rielly, Ekman-Larsson, and Jake McCabe made noteworthy mistakes on goals against, but they were not alone in that regard. Toronto rarely completed a clean breakout, and possession of the puck was basically nonexistent. The Capitals had extended shifts in the attacking end frequently. There was plenty of spectating and chasing the play, which made the odds of a Washington comeback feel like a foregone conclusion. Woll did all he could to prevent that from happening, but his teammates were unable to reward him for his efforts, like they did on Wednesday.

Nylander’s Absence Loomed Large

William Nylander, who had the game-winner and set up the game-tying tally versus the Blue Jackets, missed Friday’s match because of an illness. He leads the Maple Leafs in assists (20), points (31), and power-play points (five) while being tied with Auston Matthews for first on the club in game-winners (two) and sitting second on the team with 11 goals. The 29-year-old Nylander has been the straw that stirs the drink for Toronto offensively this season, and not having him in the lineup hurts significantly, especially in a game where the team couldn’t finish its chances.

With Nylander absent, Matias Maccelli and Joshua were back in the fold after being healthy scratches in Wednesday’s victory. Their lineup spots remain tenuous at best, which has been disappointing. They both had considerable bounce-back appeal, and while Maccelli has shown flashes, neither player has carved out much of a role thus far. The Maple Leafs decided to give Max Domi a turn in the press box on Friday. He has struggled mightily with and without the puck in the 2025-26 campaign. However, he’ll probably draw back in against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (Nov. 29).

The Maple Leafs need more from the top line. The trio of Matthews, Knies, and Robertson lost the battle for possession by a large margin, and the Capitals outshot them decisively in 5-on-5 situations. Matthews and Knies were solid on the penalty kill, coming close on a 2-on-1 in the second period just before Knies scored slightly after a slashing penalty to Rielly expired. Matthews made a great play to sidestep a hit from Alex Ovechkin, who tumbled into the boards after missing the Toronto captain completely, prior to setting up Knies. Domi has not done much with his opportunities this season, but another crack on the top line wouldn’t be shocking. However, giving the position to Nylander, assuming he is healthy, would be preferable.

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ season-long six-game road trip continues against the Penguins on Saturday. Toronto will be playing for the third time in four days, and the Penguins will be doing the same. It’s been an abysmal November for the Maple Leafs since a promising three-game winning streak to begin the month. The club needs to salvage some confidence after Friday’s deflating loss before starting December with challenging matchups against the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Hockey Analytics courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.