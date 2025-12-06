Golden Knights Hand Devils Second Straight Shutout Loss

On Friday, Dec. 5, the New Jersey Devils hosted the Vegas Golden Knights for their first of two matchups this season. The Devils looked to get back in the win column after losing their last three, while the Golden Knights looked to carry momentum from their shootout win on Tuesday. In the end, it was the Golden Knights who prevailed, blanking the Devils 3-0 and delivering New Jersey’s second straight shutout loss.

Game Recap

Vegas controlled the pace through the first five minutes, yet the Devils looked like they’d steal the early lead when Timo Meier buried a shot past Akira Schmid. However, Vegas challenged the play for offside and the goal was overturned, resetting the score to 0-0 midway through the opening frame.

With five minutes left in the period, Vegas appeared to break the deadlock themselves, but the goal was immediately waved off for a high stick. In the end, both teams had prime opportunities, and both were erased.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid makes a save on New Jersey Devils center Luke Glendening (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Shea Theodore ultimately got one that counted, firing a snapshot past Jacob Markstrom with 12 seconds remaining in the period, giving Vegas a late 1-0 lead.

The Devils had control of most of the second period, generating numerous chances and outshooting Vegas 11-8, but the score remained in the Golden Knights’ favor.

The third period opened with the game’s first power play after Simon Nemec drew a tripping call on Brandon Saad, but Vegas handled the kill with ease. New Jersey earned another chance on a delay-of-game penalty shortly after, yet the power play came up empty again.

Vegas stretched their lead to 2-0 on the power play when Tomas Hertl slipped a shot past Markstrom. Moments later, the Golden Knights went right back to the man advantage, and Ivan Barbashev capitalized as well, adding another goal, securing the 3-0 victory.

Next Up

The Devils will head to Boston for the second half of their back-to-back tomorrow night, while the Golden Knights will continue their East Coast trip against the New York Rangers on Sunday.



