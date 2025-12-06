3-Goal 3rd Period Lifts Stars to 4-1 Win Over Sharks

The Dallas Stars (18-5-5) scored three in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks (13-12-3) 4-1 on Friday night at American Airlines Center.

Jason Robertson, Sam Steel, Mikko Rantanen, and Miro Heiskanen scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 16 saves.

Collin Graf scored for the Sharks. Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves.

Game Recap

The Stars opened the scoring at 14:20 of the opening period on Robertson’s 18th of the season. Wyatt Johnston hammered a one-timer from the left circle, and the rebound bounced to Robertson at the edge of the crease.

Graf tied the game for the Sharks at 8:23 of the second period off a Nick Leddy rebound.

Steel was around the net for the entirety of the third period, coming close on multiple occasions, including two on the penalty kill. Steel’s persistence finally paid off at 10:56 with his fourth of the season to give the Stars the 2-1 lead. Steel threw a backhander at Askarov, gathered his own rebound, and shovelled it through the five hole.

San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov makes a pad save on a shot by Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Rantanen doubled the Stars’ lead at 16:39 with his 13th goal of the season. Rantanen came out from behind the net and sniped a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle for his third point of the game.

Heiskanen scored an empty-netter at 17:41 to seal the 4-1 victory.

The Stars outshot the Sharks 24-17 and went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Sharks went 0-for-4 on the man advantage.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Sunday. The Sharks are in Carolina to take on the Hurricanes, and the Stars will host the Pittsburgh Penguins.