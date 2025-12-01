Flyers’ Top 10 Prospects: December 2025 Edition

The Philadelphia Flyers are enjoying one of their best starts in recent memory, sitting at 14–7–3 through their first 24 contests. But they’re building for the future—the success of their prospects is paramount.

I’ll be updating my preseason ranking of the Flyers’ top prospects below. Which ones have taken the next step, and which have not?

1. Porter Martone, RW, Michigan State University (NCAA)

Previous ranking: 1

Porter Martone was No. 3 on my board entering the 2025 NHL Draft. This season, he has taken the initiative to amp up his physical edge and become even more dynamic as a result. With 19 points in 14 games, he ranks second among freshmen in scoring—terrific work for the 6-foot-3, 208-pounder.

As expected, Martone has looked like an immediate superstar in the NCAA. Recording 4.89 points per 60 minutes of ice time, he is easily the top producer on a ridiculously good Michigan State University team. The 19-year-old has been a total game-changer, poised to make a run at a national title.

2. Egor Zavragin, G, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Previous ranking: 2

Over the course of this season, Egor Zavragin both gained and lost a regular starting job under new SKA St. Petersburg head coach Igor Larianov (yes, that one), but the numbers are still fantastic.

Among Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) netminders with at least 10 games played, Zavragin’s .924 save percentage ranks 10th out of 37. Seeing as he’s the youngest player on the list—20 years and 100 days—his effectiveness in such an intimidating environment suggests star upside.

Zavragin is very much ahead of schedule. He is one of just five goalies in KHL history with at least 50 games played and a save percentage above .910 before his age-21 season. His combination of athleticism, calmness, and on-ice results isn’t something you see every day.

3. Jett Luchanko, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Previous ranking: 3

Jett Luchanko has looked like a future middle-six center in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. He’s averaging 1.21 assists per game, showcasing his controlled-entry prowess, creating chances off the rush, and playing in all situations.

On Nov. 24, he was shipped to the Brantford Bulldogs—the OHL’s top team—in a move that should set him up for a deep playoff run. That experience could prove valuable at the professional level, where he is set to play full-time in 2026–27 and beyond.

4. Alex Bump, LW, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)

Previous ranking: 6

He’s cooled off a bit in recent games, much like the rest of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but Alex Bump ranks eighth in American Hockey League (AHL) rookie scoring for a reason. He’s having his way out there.

New head coach John Snowden has entrusted the 22-year-old winger with top-line usage, and he’s responding well. Bump has 16 points in 20 contests thus far, and at his best, has flipped games on their head.

Bump has learned to blend high-volume shooting and impressive skill level with a nastier side. His physical presence has helped set up goals for the next player on this list.

5. Denver Barkey, LW/RW, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)

Previous ranking: 7

Denver Barkey was a high-energy, all-situations player in the OHL, sure, but the AHL is a whole new ballpark. Unsurprisingly, the transition has been no problem for the undersized winger. He’s outworking players a lot bigger than him, leading to defensive breakdowns.

With 14 points in 20 games, he’s doing quite well for a 20-year-old rookie. Snowden has him playing on both special teams units, with top-line even-strength usage to boot. Barkey is a coach’s best friend.

6. Shane Vansaghi, RW/LW, Michigan State University (NCAA)

Previous ranking: 10

Shane Vansaghi is bulldozing his way into 2026 World Junior Championship consideration for the United States. The 2025 second-round pick is among the most physically imposing in the college landscape, and he has some skill to go along with it. He has six points in 14 games for Michigan State this season.

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Vansaghi’s powerful forechecking should make him a fan favorite if he can continue to elevate his game. It’s not often you get a physical, all-situations energizer who can actually score.

7. Jack Murtagh, LW, Boston University (NCAA)

Previous ranking: 4

Jack Murtagh, another 2025 second-round pick by the Flyers, almost landed at No. 6 for me. He’s not as physical as Vansaghi, but he plays with the high energy and skill that lead to scoring opportunities. He has six points in 14 games as a freshman at Boston University.

While he didn’t make Team USA’s preliminary roster for 2026, he should definitely get some love next year. He plays a pro’s game, and that’s really important for the Flyers to have in their system.

8. Oliver Bonk, RD, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)

Previous ranking: 9

He hasn’t played at all this season due to injury, but Oliver Bonk should be playing for the Phantoms in no time. Some professional experience will do the 2023 first-round pick a lot of good.

Lehigh Valley’s defensive core is a bit stacked, especially with the addition of Christian Kyrou, but the 20-year-old should be able to find a role quickly. After leading the London Knights to a Memorial Cup title last season with strong two-way play, he’s looking to impress Snowden early and take the next step in his career.

9. Carson Bjarnason, G, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)

Previous ranking: Honorable Mention

Carson Bjarnason has filled in nicely as a rookie for the Phantoms. Among AHL goalies with at least five games played, he ranks 31st out of 65—slightly above average—with a .900 save percentage. The 20-year-old holds a respectable 4–2–2 record as the backup to Aleksei Kolosov.

It’s been a successful campaign to this point for Bjarnason. He’s had some really solid outings, putting his athleticism on display. He has looked like a future NHLer.

10. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Previous ranking: 5

On my personal board for the 2025 NHL Draft, I had Jack Nesbitt ranked as a second-round prospect, notably below Murtagh and Vansaghi. Despite the 6-foot-5, 185-pound center being picked No. 12 by the Orange and Black, that’s still how I see things.

Nesbitt hasn’t quite taken the steps I hoped he would this season, but that doesn’t change much. He’s still a high-IQ, two-way center with a physical edge who could have a bright NHL future. I fully understand what the Flyers were trying to do.

This season, Nesbitt has 20 points in 19 games for the Windsor Spitfires, one of the best teams in the OHL. He hasn’t had the impact you’d expect out of an early pick in his draft-plus-one, but he could get there.

Honorable Mentions

There are three honorable mentions for this power ranking, who I considered for the list but chose against: Spencer Gill, Christian Kyrou, and Aleksei Kolosov.

Gill has barely played this season due to injury, so he fell from No. 8 to this section—it was somewhat of a projection placement for me. Once the 2024 second-rounder returns, he may re-enter the top 10.

His production is likely unsustainable, but Kyrou has been phenomenal since being acquired by the Flyers via trade. The 22-year-old defender has 14 points in 12 games in Lehigh Valley, meshing nicely with Bump and Barkey when they share the ice. He could be a bottom-pairing puck-mover in the NHL.

Kolosov will turn 24 years old in January, so even though he has been excellent between the pipes, the younger guys get the nod for me. His .910 save percentage ranks sixth in the AHL among the 26 goalies with 10 games played, making him one of the upper-echelon starters in the league.

Which Flyer prospects have stood out to you this season? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section!

