Colorado Avalanche’s 3 Stars of November

This season, the Colorado Avalanche are playing at a level that is unmatched by any other NHL team. They’re on a 16-game point streak with an 18-1-6 record. The Avalanche have also earned points in 24 of 25 games, becoming the first team to reach 40 points. While it has been a full team effort, here are the three standout players from November.

Third Star: Scott Wedgewood

Many players could be sitting in this spot, but after stepping up in the crease, Scott Wedgewood has more than earned the third star of the month. Following a great October, Wedgewood reached another level in November, finishing with a 6-0-1 record, a 1.42 goals-against average (GAA), and a .948 save percentage (SV%). Wedgewood gave up only 10 goals through seven starts, or 424:37 of ice time (TOI).

During one three-game stretch, he allowed just three goals. Wedgewood gave up one goal in his starts against the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders. The team also had three consecutive shutouts in November (one for Wedgewood, two for Blackwood). Wedgewood’s play this season earned him a one-year extension (signed on Nov. 13) worth $2.5 million for next season.

Before and after Mackenzie Blackwood returned from injury, Wedgewood was crucial to the team’s success through the first 25 games of the season. Overall, he has a record of 13-1-3 with a 2.08 GAA and a .920 SV%. He’s given the Avalanche a stellar 1-2 punch in net, and it’s been a pleasant surprise to see Wedgewood reach these new heights in 2025-26.

Second Star: Martin Necas

On one hand, Cale Makar could be named the second star for his stellar play at both ends of the ice. He is one of the best defensemen in the NHL and has also been a big offensive contributor for the Avs. On the other hand, Martin Necas is off to the best start of his career, entering another contract season to prove that he is worth a high price tag. In the end, the second star goes to Necas for what he’s accomplished so far in his first full season in Colorado.

Necas signed an eight-year, $92 million extension at the end of October that will pay him $11.5 million annually through 2033-34. The deal does not take effect until next season, but so far, he has proven he deserves his new contract.

Necas has 13 goals and 33 points in 25 games and a plus-24 rating. The last time he had a plus/minus over plus-20 was in 202-21 with the Carolina Hurricanes (plus-25 in 53 games). Necas’ 24.5% shooting percentage is also a career high, and his stats have already surpassed his totals from last season in 30 games with the Avalanche (11 goals, 17 assists, and 28 points) after being traded from the Hurricanes in January.

Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas celebrates his goal scored against the Buffalo Sabres (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

In November alone, he tallied five goals and 17 points in 13 games, including scoring eight of his ten assists in the last six games, with three multi-point contests. He managed that, despite being on a six-game goalless streak. Even when he is not scoring, Necas is contributing. He was a plus-14 in November, with three power-play assists and a power-play goal.

Necas has not been afraid to shoot the puck, with a shooting percentage of 17.2%. He is also making plays to set up his teammates. He fits well with head coach Jared Bednar’s fast-paced, run-and-gun style of hockey. The only question is, can he keep up this pace? He’s known to be a streaky player, but if he can maintain his 90, almost 100-point pace, this will be the season that Necas could be considered a superstar.

First Star: Nathan MacKinnon

No surprise here. Nathan MacKinnon is the first star of November. He could have been the team’s first star every month so far. MacKinnon leads the team in goals (20), assists (24), points (44), and with a plus-30 rating, putting him on pace to bring home multiple awards this season.

Right now, MacKinnon is six points shy of averaging 2.0 points per game. In November, he tallied 11 goals and 26 points, exactly double the number of games played. MacKinnon scored points in 11 of 13 games last month and ended with a three-game multi-point streak.

In a three-game stretch against the Oilers (four points), Vancouver Canucks (five points) and Ducks (three points), beginning on Nov. 8, he scored four goals and 12 points. MacKinnon’s shooting percentage last month was at 19.3%, and his playmaking ability earned him 11 even-strength assists and four on the power-play. MacKinnon leads the league in goals and points and could run away with the scoring title by the end of the season.

The Avalanche’s next game is on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when they host the 10-13-3 Canucks before heading east to face the Islanders, New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers. They visit the Nashville Predators on Dec. 9 before returning home for two games. With MacKinnon, Necas, Wedgewood, and the rest of the team pulling on the same rope, and none of those teams close to them in the standings, there is no reason Colorado should start to stumble early in December.