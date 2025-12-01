Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Flyers – 12/1/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (12-7-5) at FLYERS (14-7-3)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Kevin Hayes — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Mantha
Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Bokondji Imama
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Joona Koppanen, Mathew Dumba
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
McGroarty and Imama were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday; each is expected to make their season debut.
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report:
Juulsen could play after being scratched from a 5-3 win at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. He would replace Zamula, a defenseman. … Ginning, a defenseman, was recalled from a conditioning loan to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Sunday and then placed on waivers.
