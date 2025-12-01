Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Flyers – 12/1/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (12-7-5) at FLYERS (14-7-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Kevin Hayes — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Mantha

Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Bokondji Imama

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Joona Koppanen, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

McGroarty and Imama were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday; each is expected to make their season debut.

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report:

Juulsen could play after being scratched from a 5-3 win at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. He would replace Zamula, a defenseman. … Ginning, a defenseman, was recalled from a conditioning loan to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Sunday and then placed on waivers.

