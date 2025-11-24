Projecting USA’s Roster for the 2026 World Junior Championship

It’s almost that time again. The 2026 World Junior Championship, which will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, is one where the United States can cement a dynasty—a three-peat is on the line. Here’s a roster projection, including 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

USA’s Forwards

All members of the 2023 NHL Draft class have graduated from eligibility, so the U.S. is losing some firepower. But do not fret, as this forward group has a ton of upside:

Left Wing Center Right Wing Teddy Stiga James Hagens Brodie Ziemer Trevor Connelly Will Horcoff Cole Eiserman Max Plante Cole McKinney Ryker Lee Shane Vansaghi Kamil Bednarik A.J. Spellacy Cullen Potter L.J. Mooney

At last year’s tournament, James Hagens centered college linemates Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard. But with them aging out, he could be between two different familiar faces: Teddy Stiga and Brodie Ziemer. These three have established some chemistry over the past few seasons, so reuniting them would make sense.

Hagens can add to a dominant international résumé as the clear-cut best forward for this U.S. squad. Stiga and Ziemer are capable in their own right (the latter had seven points for the Americans in 2025), but the spotlight will be on the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

James Hagens, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

The middle six offers a lot of offensive promise. Trevor Connelly, Will Horcoff, and Cole Eiserman were all first-round picks for a reason—this line has a component of elite skill, size, and shooting ability. As returnees, expectations will be high for Connelly and Eiserman.

A trio of Max Plante, Cole McKinney, and Ryker Lee would have a similar impact. Plante leads the NCAA in point-scoring (26) and is a second-year returnee—this could be a breakout for the 2024 second-rounder. McKinney and Lee, both 2025 picks, are enjoying solid NCAA freshmen campaigns. The former offers two-way potential, while the latter can bring offensive upside.

The fourth line is defined by physicality, but there’s also some skill. Shane Vansaghi is a ruthless hitter with physicality well above your typical draft-plus-one prospect. The same can be said for A.J. Spellacy (though he’s draft-plus-two), whose grit could be invaluable to the bottom six. Defense is the name of Kamil Bednarik’s game, which would help round out this lineup.

As the extra forwards, Cullen Potter and L.J. Mooney can bring an offensive spark. Though small, they have the dynamic upside that could change the outcome of close games. Seeing as they were both major standouts at the U18 World Championship last spring with point-per-game finishes, it’d be difficult to deny them.

USA’s Defensemen

Now, let’s look at the defense. Zeev Buium aging out leaves a void in this lineup, to be sure, but it’s still an exciting group. Here it is:

Left Defense Right Defense Cole Hutson Adam Kleber Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen Logan Hensler Luke Osburn E.J. Emery Will Skahan Blake Fiddler

The top pairing of Cole Hutson and Adam Kleber needs no introduction. These two won a gold medal with the United States last winter, and the former had a huge part in that. His 11 points led all players in 2025, dazzling at age 18. Now, the blue line belongs to him. Kleber’s status as a big right-shot who skates well for his size is a nice touch.

Among NCAA defensemen not named Hutson, Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen finds himself at the top of the under-20 list in points—13 in 16 contests. Touted as a mobile defensive defenseman, he could slot in well next to 19-year-old returnee Logan Hensler. A first-round pick in 2025, his two-way abilities will be of the essence.

For the bottom pair, we have two newcomers. First up is Luke Osburn, who led all defensemen in points at last year’s World Junior A Challenge en route to a gold medal. E.J. Emery, a first-round pick in 2024, could provide a solid defensive presence to this lineup.

As the extras, Will Skahan and Blake Fiddler shouldn’t be slept on. Big-bodied defenders like them, although Fiddler isn’t as physical as the former, are always sought out.

USA’s Goaltenders

With the graduation of rock-solid netminder Trey Augustine and his two partners in crime, Sam Hillebrandt and Hampton Slukynsky, it’s wide open between the pipes. Who’ll try to backstop this squad to its third consecutive gold medal?

Goaltender Nick Kempf Caleb Heil Jack Parsons

Nick Kempf will likely man this crease. As the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s starter, he has a .908 save percentage in 12 games to this point. Backstopping the U.S. for a chance at a three-peat is a huge responsibility. Should he succeed, the Washington Capitals prospect will go down in history.

Caleb Heil and Jack Parsons got some work in for the U.S. at the World Junior Summer Showcase, so they could both be on this team. Their numbers haven’t been too impressive this season, but already having experience with much of this roster trumps that.

With the departures of Augustine, Buium, Leonard (last year’s MVP), and Perreault, winning another gold medal will be tough. Do you think the Americans can pull it off?