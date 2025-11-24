Adam Engström’s Hot Start Leaves the Canadiens No Choice

The Montreal Canadiens’ blueline prospects continue to impress, and Adam Engström is the newest young defenseman making noise. After a standout beginning to his season with the Laval Rocket, marked by increased responsibility and a steady climb in production, the 22-year-old has earned a well-deserved call-up to the NHL. With the Canadiens embarking on a three-game road trip and depth becoming more valuable by the day, the timing is ideal.

Engström isn’t coming up to fill space; he’s arriving with momentum, confidence, and the kind of upward trajectory that forces management to take notice. More than anything, his recent play suggests that NHL minutes may be closer than expected. The only real question now is whether this trip will be the moment he gets his shot.

Engström’s Strong Start in Laval

Engström’s rise this season has been one of the most encouraging developments for the Rocket. After the organization traded Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues during the offseason, the door was open for someone to take on a larger role, and Engström wasted no time stepping through it. No longer a secondary option, he quickly established himself as a top-four defenseman who could be counted on in all situations.

Through 18 games, Engström has five goals and nine assists, but the numbers only tell part of the story. His skating has become a real asset, allowing him to escape pressure, move the puck with control, and create clean zone exits. His offensive instincts are sharpening, with better timing, jumping into the rush, and more confidence activating in the offensive zone.

More importantly, his minutes have gone up, and he’s thriving in them. Engström has taken a big developmental step, showing poise under pressure and a willingness to make plays rather than defer. When Laval was looking for someone to drive offence from the back end, he answered the call in a way few expected this early.

Engström’s Road Trip Opportunity

The Canadiens begin a three-game road trip against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, and Engström’s arrival comes at a perfect moment. Road swings always carry uncertainty, fatigue, travel, and unexpected injuries, and Montreal has already dealt with plenty of roster instability this season. Having a confident, in-form defenseman travelling with the team gives head coach Martin St. Louis flexibility and security.

What makes this call-up even more logical is Engström’s recent heater. In his last game with Laval, he erupted for five points, a rare feat for a defenseman at any level. When a blueliner is producing like that while also showing improvements in transition play and defensive reads, it becomes nearly impossible for management to ignore.

This road trip also provides a chance for the coaching staff to evaluate him in a more hands-on setting. Practices and morning skates on the road often include more teaching moments, and Engström will get to absorb NHL systems, pace, and structure firsthand. Whether he plays or not, being around the team for this stretch will be another meaningful developmental step.

Will Engström Play?

The Canadiens have already brought up Marc Del Gaizo multiple times this season without playing him, so it’s possible Engström will find himself in the same situation. Montreal’s blue line, when healthy, is crowded; Mike Matheson, Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier, Noah Dobson, Jayden Struble, and Arber Xhekaj each bring different strengths.

But Engström offers a skill set the Habs could decide they want in the lineup. Montreal doesn’t need two versions of Xhekaj. With Florian now in Montreal, they don’t benefit from stacking physicality for the sake of it. What they might need, at times, is better puck movement, smoother transitions, and more controlled zone exits. Engström brings all three.

There is also the possibility of rotation. Struble has been getting more minutes lately, but depending on matchups or how the third pairing performs, the coaching staff could experiment. Engström’s ability to skate and push play might earn him a look, especially if the Habs seek a different style on the back end during the trip.

Even if he doesn’t get into a game right away, the significance of this call-up is clear. Montreal believes he’s close. They’re rewarding his strong play and showing confidence in his long-term potential. At the rate he’s progressing, this likely won’t be a one-off call-up; it should be the first step toward becoming a full-time NHL defenseman.