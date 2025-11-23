Canucks News & Rumours: Hughes Trade, Mynio & Second-Line Centre

The Vancouver Canucks‘ season is starting to feel like a test of patience. Injuries, underperforming players, and looming contract decisions are keeping fans on edge. The team’s top line with Elias Pettersson still looks solid, but the pieces around him haven’t settled in yet. Every shift and every game seem to carry a bit more weight than it should this early in the season.

With the calendar moving toward December, it’s clear the Canucks are at a crossroads. Questions about who stays, who goes, and how to patch the roster are bubbling up. Three stories this week are worthy of mention: Quinn Hughes and his uncertain future in Vancouver, Sawyer Mynio making waves in Abbotsford, and the ongoing search for a reliable second-line center.

Item 1: Quinn Hughes on the Move? Trade Talks Heat Up

Talk of Quinn Hughes leaving Vancouver isn’t new, but it feels louder now. The big question is whether he’ll sign his extension come July 1. This season has been a test not just for the Canucks, but for Hughes himself. He seems to have made it clear: the team’s performance this season will heavily influence any decision on his future.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

If that’s the case, things aren’t looking great for keeping him in Vancouver right now. Hughes has made no secret of his disappointment with last season, and this season hasn’t changed much. On top of that, Thatcher Demko’s injury history adds another layer of uncertainty in the net. If the Canucks are going to trade Hughes, it will have to be a blockbuster—someone of his talent doesn’t move cheaply.

For fans, it’s hard not to feel a bit of déjà vu. Nothing’s official yet, but the combination of contract talks, roster struggles, and the need to plan for the future makes a trade feel increasingly likely. Where Hughes lands will say a lot about the direction of this team in the years ahead.

Item 2: Sawyer Mynio Sparks Offense in AHL Despite Loss

Kamloops, B.C., native blueliner Sawyer Mynio had a good night in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Abbotsford Canucks, posting three assists in a 5-3 loss to the San Jose Barracuda. The scoreboard wasn’t kind to his team, but his play stood out on the ice.

Sawyer Mynio and Hunter Brzustewicz, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mynio spent last season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 14 goals and 45 points between the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Calgary Hitmen. He’s off to a decent start in the AHL with nine points in 17 games, even as Abbotsford struggles under the weight of injuries that have trickled down from Vancouver’s NHL roster. He wasn’t a high-end scorer in juniors, but his early numbers suggest he can carve out a meaningful role at the professional level.

Here’s the big question: Can he keep his game going against stronger competition game after game at a higher level? Early signs suggest he can. That’s encouraging. If he continues to grow, he could become the kind of player the Canucks lean on in the near future.

Item 3: Canucks Still Hunting for Second-Line Center to Stabilize Top-Six

Despite adding David Kampf, Vancouver is still looking for a dependable second-line center. With Filip Chytil out and Lukas Reichel struggling to find his game, Kampf and Aatu Raty are shouldering more than expected behind Elias Pettersson. Injuries and underperformance have left the middle of the lineup shaky, and management might have to dip into trades to fix it.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf.

Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Names like Nazem Kadri, Pavel Zacha, and Alexander Wennberg have been floated as possibilities for the Canucks. A veteran addition could help wingers like Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, and Evander Kane find more consistency. The cost could be high, and Vancouver may have to part with prospects like Kirill Kudryavtsev, Danila Klimovich, or Anthony Romani, as well as draft picks. The question is, if it steadies the top six, would it be worth it?

Vancouver doesn’t need a complete overhaul. Boeser can still score, and players like Kiefer Sherwood or Linus Karlsson bring some grit. What the team needs is reliability to get through the rest of the season without slipping further in the standings. At 3-6-1 in their last 10, the need is real.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The next few weeks will say a lot about this team. Trades, injuries, and whether the young guys can step up—or not—will shape how Vancouver handles the rest of the season. Can management strike the right balance between quick fixes and long-term planning?

Fans will be watching every move, hoping the front office makes the right calls to keep the season from slipping away and start building a team that can actually be consistent.