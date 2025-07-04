Canadiens May Have Found Another Draft-Day Gem with L.J. Mooney

When the Montreal Canadiens selected L.J. Mooney with the 113th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, it didn’t dominate headlines. But just a few days into rookie development camp, it’s clear Mooney is giving fans plenty of reason to dream. While there’s still a long road ahead before any prospect makes it to the NHL, Mooney’s early performance has ignited some excitement in Montreal, and it’s easy to see why.

Mooney may not have the frame of a prototypical NHLer, standing at just 5-foot-7 and weighing 162 pounds, but he brings the kind of high-end skillset that can’t be ignored. Despite his size, Mooney plays with speed, creativity, and confidence. He has excellent vision, quick hands, and the ability to dictate play in the offensive zone.

His numbers back it up. Playing for the U.S. National U18 Team this past season, Mooney registered 10 goals and 41 assists for 51 points in 51 games. Only he and Cole McKinney, drafted by the San Jose Sharks, managed to produce at a point-per-game pace over the course of the season, a testament to his offensive consistency and ability to impact games against top competition. Whether on the power play or at even strength, Mooney often served as the offensive engine on his line, regularly creating chances with smart reads and slick passing.

The development camp in Brossard may only be a first step for any NHL prospect, but Mooney made sure it was a memorable one. From the first scrimmages and skill drills, he stood out among the Canadiens’ crop of prospects.

Alongside Michael Hage and Tyler Thorpe, Mooney looked like one of the most dynamic forwards on the ice. His vision was on full display, threading passes through traffic, executing quick give-and-go plays, and consistently finding open teammates in scoring positions. His confidence with the puck and his ability to slow the game down were notable, especially for a player fresh out of the draft.

Whether it was making crisp cross-ice passes on the power play or eluding defenders with a quick burst of speed, Mooney played like someone with something to prove. While development camp is far from NHL action, it’s an important benchmark, and Mooney passed it with flying colours.

It’s always dangerous to read too much into short camps or scrimmages, but Mooney’s play made it easy for Canadiens fans to start imagining a future where he follows in the footsteps of other small-statured Habs who carved out meaningful NHL careers.

If there’s one thing the Canadiens organization has done particularly well in recent years, it’s identifying and developing smaller players with outsized talent. Mooney’s story, in some ways, echoes that of several current or former Canadiens.

Cole Caufield, now a cornerstone of the franchise, was widely projected as a top-10 pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft but slipped to Montreal at 15 due to his 5-foot-7 frame at the time. Since then, he’s become one of the league’s most dangerous goal scorers and a central figure in the Canadiens’ rebuild.

Then there’s Lane Hutson, the 2025 Calder Trophy winner, who dazzled in his rookie season with his elite skating, hockey IQ, and offensive production from the back end. Like Mooney, Hutson’s size raised concerns for some scouts, yet the Habs took a chance on him in the second round of the 2022 Draft. That bet has paid off handsomely.

Even going back further, Brendan Gallagher, a fifth-round pick in 2010, defied expectations with his tenacity, goal-scoring touch, and leadership. Though undersized at 5-foot-9, Gallagher became one of the Canadiens’ most beloved and impactful players of the past decade.

Now, Mooney could be the next name on that list. He’s still a long way from the NHL, and much will depend on his continued physical development, his adjustment to higher levels of competition, and his ability to translate his game to pro hockey. But the tools are clearly there. The vision, the skill, the work ethic, all hallmarks of a player who, despite being passed over by some, could make a real impact down the line.

Mooney won’t be on the Canadiens’ roster anytime soon, and expectations should remain grounded. But if development camp offered an early glimpse of what’s to come, fans should feel optimistic. The Habs didn’t just draft for need; they took a swing on a highly skilled, intelligent player who can be a game-changer in the right situation.

Montreal has proven time and time again that they won’t let size be a limiting factor in evaluating talent. And if Mooney continues to develop the way he showed this week, he might just be the next undersized gem to shine in bleu-blanc-rouge.