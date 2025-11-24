NHL Rumors: Canucks and Hughes Noise, Flames Under Fire, Oilers Audit

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are shaping up to become one of the league’s busiest teams, the Calgary Flames are trying to quiet a controversy of their own making, and the Edmonton Oilers are preparing for a pivotal organizational audit that could dictate their trade-deadline strategy.

Canucks Expected To Become Rumor Central

Things are getting noisy in Vancouver, and it’s unlikely to quiet down anytime soon. Ellitte Friedman explained on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that, with the Quinn Hughes long-term situation still unresolved, the Canucks are expected to become a major focal point in the rumor mill over the coming weeks. It’s not just about Hughes — it’s about everyone around him. Conor Garland’s name surfaced recently, Kiefer Sherwood remains unsigned, and the organization is now weighing whether to extend him or move him for immediate help.

More names are being floated and more speculation is about which direction the club will take if progress on Hughes doesn’t come soon.

Friedman explained:

“I think the Canucks are going to be very interesting …not in the same way that there was noise around them last year that was very different, but I think there will be noise around them for what are we going to do about this player, what are we going to do with that player, and I think at the very least if this continues, you’re going to see the Canucks start to put some names around the league to say okay what can we do with this person or what can we do with that person? What is their market value, and ultimately, there’ll be a decision on Hughes, so I think we’re headed into that part of the season where there’s going to be noise around those guys.”

The Canucks have lost three in a row and are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. Things are not looking good for them and they are falling in the standings.

Flames Try To Move Past Self-Inflicted Drama

The Calgary Flames find themselves battling a storm largely of their own creation. Friedman noted that Calgary effectively “poured gasoline on the fire” last week, amplifying speculation and frustration with a pair of interviews by Don Maloney that drew heavy online reaction.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Friedman emphasized that despite all the noise, no meaningful trade offers exist right now. Even if Calgary wanted to move players like Nazem Kadri, Blake Coleman, MacKenzie Weegar, or Rasmus Andersson, there isn’t a single deal on the table that would force their hand. Meanwhile, the Flames are essentially already rebuilding, boasting a growing list of strong prospects. No veterans have requested trades, but if that changes — as it did with Markström and Hanifin — Calgary may have no choice but to pivot. For now, they’re pushing through a tough season, waiting for clarity, and refusing to panic.

Oilers Preparing for a Critical 30-Game Audit

A more subtle storyline is forming in Edmonton, where the Oilers plan to evaluate their entire roster once they reach the 30-game mark. Pierre LeBrun reports that the organization wants a clean sample before determining whether major changes are necessary. Edmonton’s lineup remains banged up — missing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kasperi Kapanen, Curtis Lazar, Noah Philp, and, at least for one night, Jake Walman. They only just got Zach Hyman back, and the grueling schedule hasn’t helped.

As per LeBrun: “Sense is the Oil want to reach the 30-game mark to take stock, hopefully have a healthier roster by then, examine their needs, decide where to focus on in terms of the trade market, etc.”

If improvements don’t materialize, Edmonton could enter the trade market aggressively. As per Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, Alex Tuch, Kiefer Sherwood, Anthony Mantha, and Mason Marchment are potential targets. Tuch is the most impactful but costly. Sherwood is affordable and fast. Mantha offers size and strong five-on-five play if available. Marchment brings size and past scoring, possibly at a discount due to a slow start.