Projected Lineups for Blues vs Bruins – 12/4/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Gardens. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (9-11-7) at BRUINS (15-13-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Jordan Kyrou
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki — Dalibor Dvorsky — Pavel Buchnevich
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Nick Bjugstad
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Matt Luff
Injured: Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)
Status report
Suter will return after missing two games with a lower-body injury. … Walker, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will be reevaluated in eight weeks. … Kaskimaki will make his NHL debut; the third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday and was supposed to debut in a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks that night but flight delays due to bad weather prevented him from arriving on time. … Luff, a forward, was recalled from Springfield on Wednesday.
Bruins projected lineup
Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot
Mason Lohrei – Victor Soderstrom
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel
Injured: David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Charlie McAvoy (upper body), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)
Status report
Pastrnak, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. … Callahan, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve after leaving in the second period of a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Soderstrom was recalled from Providence of the AHL on an emergency basis Thursday to replace Callahan. … McAvoy, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. He has not played since he was struck in the face with the puck against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15 and had facial surgery a few days later.
